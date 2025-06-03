For anyone who hasn’t seen the first 450 moto from the second round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown, go back and watch the reply on Peacock. Aaron Plessinger and Eli Tomac put on an exciting race out front. Unfortunately for Aaron, this was the second year in a row where he led almost an entire moto at this track just to be passed at the end. Only last year it was his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Chase Sexton who passed him on the last lap on his way from last to first. And this year he had the four-time champ, Tomac breathing down his neck. It would have been Plessinger's first career 450 moto win.

Fans of the Cowboy were hoping he could hold off Tomac but Aaron said after the race he misjudged the number of laps left:

“I just felt really good that first moto and I just wanted to see how long I could go, pretty much. And I knew it was hot, but I misjudged the timing. I thought there were two laps to go about four laps to go, and when I got the two-lap board, I thought it was the finish. And I looked back like, ‘You gave me the wrong thing.’ It was supposed to be the checkered flag. So that kind of put a damper in things and Eli got around me and I blew myself up trying to sprint a couple of laps before that… So, second overall on the day, I am pumped on it, and hopefully it is a little cooler next weekend.”