Chance Hymas was great early in the second moto but faded and sat out the second. We later learned he’d had food poisoning earlier in the week. How does an illness like that affect one’s ability to perform at a high physical level in the heat?

In laymen’s terms, he had nothing to give. His body spent most of the week expelling everything inside it to rid itself of bacteria which left him with nothing to provide for energy or stamina. Most people don’t leave bed for a few days with food poisoning but he had to jump on a plane and enter the toughest weekend since 2022. He tried to replenish all of that on Thursday and Friday but the residual weakness and lack of energy was easy to see. I still believe he will win something this summer but the championship he was eyeing seems to be a lost cause now.

In the first 450 Moto Aaron Plessinger was fantastic. He held off Eli Tomac for far longer than anyone has traditionally been able to do so. But then he miscalculated and falsely believed the two lap board had come out when there were actually four laps left. How can this be explained? Is it possible the exertion in the extreme heat played a roll in Plessinger’s thought process?

It’s possible! He mentioned he read the pit board and thought there were two laps to go when there were four laps to go. He could have misread a lap time message possibly or just brain faded the entire scenario. Whatever happened, he was completely gassed for the last two laps and almost gave up a spot to Jett on the final lap. That’s two years in a row where he put in a heroic effort only to come up a tiny bit short at the end. Still, he landed second overall, which is kind of what seemed to be fitting, anyway.