Kayden Minear Dominates SMX Next – Motocross Combine at Hangtown Motocross Classic

Busy race weekend at Hangtown, as Friday hosted the second round of the six-round Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship on Friday—which was won by Yamaha’s Lachlan Turner (the 2024 WMX Champion)—as well as the first SMX Next – Motocross Scouting Moto Combine event of 2025.
The first of three combine events of the summer featured 20 athletes ready to experience what a Pro Motocross race day entails. The program is all about learning and while we do credit riders with overall positioning on the day, these combine events don't calculate championship standings or offer title to win. The program is to get riders familiar with the tight schedule of a Pro Motocross race day, race on a pro-caliber track, learn from past champions and current riders, get racing experience, and be seen by both the OEM and teams in the pro paddock, as well as members of the media and fans.
At the Hangtown combine event on Friday, it was Australian Kayden Minear who struck first. In the first moto, he had a big battle Monster Energy Team Green Kawasaki's Vincent Wey. They fought hard until Wey made a few mistakes and Minear got away. Minear, of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, did not end up racing the SMX Next – Supercross portion of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, so this was the first big race for the Australian on his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ250F. He checked out and took the race win by ten seconds over Leum Oehlhof. Landon Gibson claimed third as Jesson Turner and Landen Gordon rounded out the top five.
Moto two was more of the same, with Minear taking the checkered flag again, this time by 4.718 seconds over Gibson, then Oehlhof, who traded spots from their first moto. Gibson put on a strong charge in the heat to try to get to Minear but couldn't quite get there. Kade Johnson landed fourth and youngster Carson Wood, also of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, finished fifth on his YZ250F. Wood is in his first full year of racing the 250F so it is impressive to see him land a top-five ride among some older and more experienced riders. As for Wey, he had a few crashes throughout the day but definitely showed speed when he battled Minear early in that first moto.
Minear has now won three of the four motos he has raced in the SMX Next – Motocross Combine program, after he scored a moto win at the SMX Next – Motocross Combine event at the 2024 Ironman National last August. He as on a KTM back then. At Hangtown, the #66’s 1-1 finishes gave him first overall as Gibson’s 3-2 and Oehlhof’s 2-3 rounded out the overall podium. Wood’s 6-5 and Turner’s 4-7 completed the top five overall. The second SMX Next – Motocross event of the summer will take place on Friday, July 4, at the RedBud National.
Watch the highlights, check out what the podium finishers had to say about their respective days, then read the full press release from MX Sports below.
The following press release is from MX Sports:
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. - The first of three summer events for SMX Next – Motocross commenced on the eve of the Michael’s Reno Powersports Hangtown Motocross Classic Presented by Seven MX, as the Scouting Moto Combine Presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare brought together 20 of the top amateur prospects in the sport to the oldest race in American motocross. A pair of motos were contested amid a dramatic heatwave that pushed temperatures into the triple digits, from which Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing prospect and Australian native Kayden Minear put forth a dominant performance with a convincing 1-1 sweep as a member of Rider Coach Broc Tickle’s lineup.
Prior to the afternoon races, the hand-picked group of young racers engaged in classroom-style sessions that provided insights into various aspects of the sport, including training, nutrition, and media engagement. The prospects were also divided into four groups, with each rider assigned to one of four esteemed Rider Coaches – Michael Byrne, Broc Glover, Ezra Lusk, and Tickle – who all provided guidance and mentorship to the aspiring young athletes.
While Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Carson Wood made the first statement of the opening moto by capturing the holeshot, it was Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Vincent Wey who controlled the moto early on as Minear battled forward from a start just outside the top five. The Aussie was able to fight his way into second in the opening laps and then engaged in a spirited and captivating battle with Wey for the win. The pair swapped positions several times before Minear got the upper hand and pulled away. Wey, meanwhile, encountered misfortune about halfway through the moto and lost several positions. Minear established a double-digit margin late and took the checkered flag nearly 11 seconds ahead of SLR Honda’s Leum Oehlhof in second, followed by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Landon Gibson in third.
Minear proceeded to take matters into his own hands in Moto 2, storming to the holeshot and seizing control of the lead from the outset of the race. KTM Orange Brigade’s Luke Fauser gave chase from second, with Gibson pressuring from third. The clear track for Minear, combined with a tense battle for second between Fauser and Gibson, allowed the Yamaha rider to open up a lead he’d manage the rest of the way. Gibson eventually solidified his hold on second and gave chase to Minear over the second half of the moto. The Husqvarna rider remained within striking distance but wasn’t able to put pressure on the lead. Minear capped off an impressive afternoon with a wire-to-wire victory that solidified the moto sweep by 4.7 seconds over Gibson. Oehlhof followed in third.
Minear’s 1-1 effort provided him with his first SMX Next triumph, while Gibson and Oehlhof finished tied for the runner-up spot, with the tiebreaker going to Gibson by virtue of his better Moto 2 result.
“That first moto was tough,” said Minear. “I got a rough start, but I was able to make passes and have a great battle with Vincent [Wey]. It was really hot for Moto 2 and I got a much better start, then I was able to manage the race.”
“These SMX Next opportunities are the perfect stepping stone for these athletes and their journey into the pros,” commented Tickle, who received the Coach’s Cup as the winning Rider Coach. “It’s nice to have the opportunity to be here and offer my knowledge and feedback and help them become better racers than they already are.”
SMX Next – Motocross will return to action over the Independence Day holiday weekend, when the RedBud Scouting Moto Combine will take place on Friday, the 4th of July, ahead of the Honda RedBud National.
SMX Next – Motocross // Hangtown Moto Combine Overall Results
