Kayden Minear Dominates SMX Next – Motocross Combine at Hangtown Motocross Classic

Busy race weekend at Hangtown, as Friday hosted the second round of the six-round Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship on Friday—which was won by Yamaha’s Lachlan Turner (the 2024 WMX Champion)—as well as the first SMX Next – Motocross Scouting Moto Combine event of 2025.

The first of three combine events of the summer featured 20 athletes ready to experience what a Pro Motocross race day entails. The program is all about learning and while we do credit riders with overall positioning on the day, these combine events don't calculate championship standings or offer title to win. The program is to get riders familiar with the tight schedule of a Pro Motocross race day, race on a pro-caliber track, learn from past champions and current riders, get racing experience, and be seen by both the OEM and teams in the pro paddock, as well as members of the media and fans.

At the Hangtown combine event on Friday, it was Australian Kayden Minear who struck first. In the first moto, he had a big battle Monster Energy Team Green Kawasaki's Vincent Wey. They fought hard until Wey made a few mistakes and Minear got away. Minear, of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, did not end up racing the SMX Next – Supercross portion of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, so this was the first big race for the Australian on his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ250F. He checked out and took the race win by ten seconds over Leum Oehlhof. Landon Gibson claimed third as Jesson Turner and Landen Gordon rounded out the top five.

Moto two was more of the same, with Minear taking the checkered flag again, this time by 4.718 seconds over Gibson, then Oehlhof, who traded spots from their first moto. Gibson put on a strong charge in the heat to try to get to Minear but couldn't quite get there. Kade Johnson landed fourth and youngster Carson Wood, also of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, finished fifth on his YZ250F. Wood is in his first full year of racing the 250F so it is impressive to see him land a top-five ride among some older and more experienced riders. As for Wey, he had a few crashes throughout the day but definitely showed speed when he battled Minear early in that first moto.

Minear has now won three of the four motos he has raced in the SMX Next – Motocross Combine program, after he scored a moto win at the SMX Next – Motocross Combine event at the 2024 Ironman National last August. He as on a KTM back then. At Hangtown, the #66’s 1-1 finishes gave him first overall as Gibson’s 3-2 and Oehlhof’s 2-3 rounded out the overall podium. Wood’s 6-5 and Turner’s 4-7 completed the top five overall. The second SMX Next – Motocross event of the summer will take place on Friday, July 4, at the RedBud National.