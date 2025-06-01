Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Qualifying Race Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Qualifying Race Results
  1. Valerio Lata
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Andrea Adamo
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
Streaks Survive at the Hangtown Motocross Classic

June 1, 2025, 12:25am

The second round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship took place on Saturday at the Michael’s Reno Hangtown Motocross Classic, and boy oh boy was there some exciting racing! Let’s jump right into Saturday Night Live for a look at what went down in Northern California.

In the 450 ranks everyone was anxious to see whether or not Eli Tomac could mount another challenge on Jett Lawrence just a week after Tomac dogged Lawrence for most of the second moto at Fox Raceway. After all, Tomac has had some astounding performances at Hangtown, and it’s the only 450 national Jett has ever lost. If Tomac was going to make something happen, the timing couldn’t be better. And he did! In the first moto, anyway.

If this doesn't make you happy, check your pulse.
Tomac got out of the gate well and a few laps into the moto he found himself in second, a ways back from Aaron Plessinger (who’d gotten around holeshot artist Justin Cooper early)  in first and a comfortable distance from Lawrence in third. As the moto wore on Plessinger maintained his lead and Tomac seemed powerless to close on him. But finally, in the later stages of the moto, Tomac started reeling Plessinger in and it looked like that was going to be it for Plessinger. But Plessinger responded by going into a sprint and stretching it back out on Tomac! It wouldn’t last, however, and after the two-lap card came out Tomac was back on the rear wheel of Plessinger, who just didn’t have the energy to maintain the fight. Tomac went by, dropped Plessinger, and took the moto win.

Tomac capitalized on a great start in the first moto, and a miscalculation from Plessinger, to take the win.
Lawrence nearly caught and passed Plessinger for third in the last turn before the finish line, but Plessinger held on. Afterward Plessinger said he’d gotten confused about how much time was left on the clock, and he thought there were two laps left when there were, in reality, four laps left. That’s why he sprinted early and had nothing left for the final two laps.

In the second moto any hopes Tomac had of going 1-1 vanished when he got cut off on the start and had to come from just about dead last. Making matters even more dire for Tomac was the situation up front—Lawrence had gotten a great start and had moved into the lead and was running away from the field. And since the motos were shortened to 25 minutes plus two laps instead of the usual 30 (due to extreme, triple-digit heat) Tomac would have even less time to salvage points. That didn’t deter him, however, and he was positively ripping the track to pieces in the opening laps. On the fifth lap he’d already charged up to eighth, but unfortunately on lap six he lost the front and crashed while working on a pass on Jorge Prado. That took a bit of the wind out his sails, and by race’s end the best he’d been able to muster was ninth.

Things didn't go quite as well in the second moto for Tomac.
Jett Lawrence rode to the uncontested win in the second moto, with Cooper knocking it out of the park with a fantastic ride for second place. Plessinger was in sixth early, but charged up to third. When he got there Cooper was gone, and even if he wasn’t, he may not have been able to catch him because Cooper was crushing it. Check out the postrace press conference to hear what these riders had to say about their day.

Motocross

Hangtown - 450

May 31, 2025
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 3 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 2 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 4 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 1 - 9 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 5 - 4 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
The heat was brutal at Hangtown.
But it was worth it!
Where'd AP's sleeves go?
Motocross

450 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 95
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 79
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 78
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 76
5Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 73
12-5 for ninth overall probably isn't what Prado was hoping for.
In the 250 ranks there really isn’t any other way of describing it other than the Haiden Deegan show. The Monster Energy/Yamaha/Star Racing rider didn’t seem bothered at all by the extreme heat of Hangtown, and he put in yet another beatdown at round two. It didn’t come without work though—he didn’t holeshot either moto and had to work his way forward in both.

Levi Kitchen rebounded from mechanical problems at Fox Raceway to a third overall at Hangtown.
Chance Hymas started up front in the first moto, but he’d make a mistake, go off the track, and hand the lead over to Casey Cochran before eventually fading back to 13th. He didn’t end up lining up for the second moto after being medically advised not to. Turns out he’d had food poisoning earlier in the week and the exertion in the extreme heat wasn’t a good match. Safety first, kids.

Tom Vialle was also running well early but got together with Ryder DiFrancesco and they both went down. Vialle banged his hand up and didn’t rejoin the moto, although he did come back for the second moto. Deegan, who was roughly seventh place off the start, benefitted from the misfortune of his competitors, but he was so locked in there probably wasn’t anyone with enough speed to prevent him from winning the moto anyway.

After DNFing the first moto at Hangtown Vialle now sits an astounding 48 points back of Deegan.
In the second moto Deegan got a bit of a better start, and after he worked his way past Cochran, who’d holeshot, he went after Lance Kobusch, who’d also went around Cochran. And yes, that’s right, Lance Kobush logged laps led in the second 250 moto at Hangtown! He didn’t just roll over for Deegan either, and the two battled for a while, putting on a great show for the crowd. Deegan would inevitably take command of the lead and take off for the win though, and just like that, he now has four moto wins in a row to start 2025. Afterward he revealed he’d been sick earlier in the week, and his throat, possibly due to allergies, was starting to close up during the second moto, which restricted his breathing. Gritty performance from Deegan!

Deegan pushed himself hard in the second moto at Hangtown, despite his throat starting to close up late.
Jo Shimoda had another great ride to take second in this one. He started a few spots back but rode strong to work up into second. If you’re counting, that’s four second-place finishes in a row for Shimoda this season.

Nate Thrasher was already beat up coming into Hangtown and went 18-23 for 22nd overall.
Rounding out the podium with a 3-3 was Levi Kitchen, who’d retired early at Fox Raceway after having mechanical problems. To hear what these riders had to say afterward, check out the postrace press conference.

Motocross

Hangtown - 250

May 31, 2025
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 2 - 2 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 3 - 3 Kawasaki KX250
4 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 8 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
5 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 7 - 5 Kawasaki KX250
Motocross

250 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 100
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 88
3Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 67
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 65
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 52
New stories have been posted