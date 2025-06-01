Streaks Survive at the Hangtown Motocross Classic

Lawrence nearly caught and passed Plessinger for third in the last turn before the finish line, but Plessinger held on. Afterward Plessinger said he’d gotten confused about how much time was left on the clock, and he thought there were two laps left when there were, in reality, four laps left. That’s why he sprinted early and had nothing left for the final two laps.

In the second moto any hopes Tomac had of going 1-1 vanished when he got cut off on the start and had to come from just about dead last. Making matters even more dire for Tomac was the situation up front—Lawrence had gotten a great start and had moved into the lead and was running away from the field. And since the motos were shortened to 25 minutes plus two laps instead of the usual 30 (due to extreme, triple-digit heat) Tomac would have even less time to salvage points. That didn’t deter him, however, and he was positively ripping the track to pieces in the opening laps. On the fifth lap he’d already charged up to eighth, but unfortunately on lap six he lost the front and crashed while working on a pass on Jorge Prado. That took a bit of the wind out his sails, and by race’s end the best he’d been able to muster was ninth.