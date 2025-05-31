Lucas Coenen (MXGP) & Valerio Lata (MX2) Take MXGP of Germany Qualifying Race Wins

MX2

Although Sacha Coenen was fastest in Free Practice, it was reigning World Champion Kay de Wolf who answered any doubts about his fitness by topping the tables in Time Practice for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, even though Coenen was only 17 thousandths of a second off with his last flying lap! Home favourite Simon Laengenfelder worked his way into third place, and the scene was set for the afternoon!

Sadly for Honda HRC, Ferruccio Zanchi sustained a knee injury in attempting a difficult double jump in Free Practice, and will miss tomorrow’s GP. We wish him the best in his recovery.

Zanchi’s teammate, Valerio Lata, was just behind Laengenfelder in Time Practice, and caught some serious drive down the start straight in the Qualifying Race, lifting his front wheel spectacularly! The young Italian was still able to hold the gas on down the hill into turn one, narrowly beating Coenen to the Holeshot, then defending the inside line from the young Belgian as they leapt into turn two!

Laengenfelder briefly claimed second position until Coenen snatched it back with the blast across the start straight, while Adamo and the Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors rider Oriol Oliver were snapping at their heels. Oliver lost three places with a mistake just after the finish line, and Adamo also pulled past Laengenfelder in the same section to take third, followed quickly by Kawasaki Racing Team MX2 pilot Mathis Valin!

De Wolf, meanwhile, had not got away well, and had to fight with Oliver to claim sixth at the end of the first full lap. There was then an all-Spanish battle with Monster Energy Triumph Racing star Guillem Farres getting past Oliver on lap two.

Lap four saw a big mistake for De Wolf, washing the front wheel out in an uphill corner and hitting the ground hard, ultimately dropping him to fifteenth position, which he was not able to move forward from. Once more, the reigning World Champion heads into Sunday’s GP races on the back foot.

Farres’ teammate Camden McLellan got stuck into a race-long battle with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 rider Thibault Benistant, with the South African ending up tenth in the race as the Frenchman was able to get past Farres for eighth with two laps to go!

Oliver had passed his countryman for sixth on lap nine, but Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Liam Everts had been working forward from an average start, and forced past Oliver for sixth on the final lap!

The loudest cheer of the day, however, was inevitably reserved for Laengenfelder, as he wore down Valin to make a stunning pass on the French rookie over the big uphill triple jump! That was for fourth position, and as far as he would get, losing just a single point to Adamo to leave the gap between them at just ten points! De Wolf’s no-score puts him 32 points behind the German, who stopped after the flag to acknowledge the boisterous support from the hillsides!

Coenen took second place in a Qualifying Race for the fourth time this season, and that’s enough to put him past Benistant for fifth in the Championship, 34 points behind Everts.

The day belonged to Valerio Lata, however, as the new Italian kid on the block put in amazing lap times at the start of the race to build a gap, then showed confidence beyond his years to hold a winning margin of just under four seconds, moving himself up to eighth in the Championship in the process!

This means that the entire top nine in the series has taken a chequered flag first on either a Saturday or Sunday this season! Motocross fans couldn’t wish for a more wide-open field to pick a winner from, and it should make tomorrow’s races a wild ride!

Make sure you tune in for the Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany’s main GP races tomorrow, it should be juicier than the choicest of bratwursts served up trackside! Not to be missed!

I don’t know the words, it’s unbelievable. My first race win! I had a perfect start, a perfect race, and yeah, I’m so happy. I had a good feeling with the bike, with the track, with the team. Thank you so much everyone—see you tomorrow!