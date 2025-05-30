Turner Dominates Second Round of WMX at Hangtown

After a great opening round last week at Fox Raceway, the WMX returned to action today at Hangtown. And, just like last week, we saw some dominating rides. In the first moto Kyleigh Stallings rocketed down Hangtown’s long start stretch to take over the lead, but Charli Cannon, intent on making moves early, sliced by Stallings to take over the lead. LaLa Turner wasn’t about to let Cannon check out though and put her head down and whacked open the throttle. She was absolutely charging and was quickly able to maneuver her Yamaha around Stallings, then Cannon, and checked out for the moto win. Credit to Cannon, who had surgery on a broken finger less than two weeks ago. The injury is limiting her output, but she looked like she had more speed than she did last week at Fox Raceway.

Last week’s winner, Mikayla Nielsen, was fast but a less-than-stellar start hampered her results. Once she’d gotten into third Turner and Cannon were long gone, relegating Nielsen to third on the moto.