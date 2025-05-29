Weirdest opener ever? Chad Reed takes his only win ever as a member of Monster Energy Kawasaki, and Mike Alessi takes the only moto win ever for a 350 in AMA competition! Also, eventual 2010 450 Pro Motocross Champion Ryan Dungey struggles. Crazy day at Hangtown in the 450s and this is how it looked.

