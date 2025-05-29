Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
Watch: 2010 Hangtown National 450 Moto 2

May 29, 2025, 10:45am

Weirdest opener ever? Chad Reed takes his only win ever as a member of Monster Energy Kawasaki, and Mike Alessi takes the only moto win ever for a 350 in AMA competition! Also, eventual 2010 450 Pro Motocross Champion Ryan Dungey struggles. Crazy day at Hangtown in the 450s and this is how it looked.

New stories have been posted