Women's Motocross Championship Heads to Hangtown Motocross Classic for Round Two on Friday

The following press release is from MX Sports:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 2025 Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX), an AMA National Championship, is underway and what is arguably the most talented field of women to ever assemble on a starting gate have thus far exceeded expectations with a memorable opening round from Fox Raceway at Pala in Southern California. A hotly contested pair of motos showcased the parity that is expected over the course of the six-round season, from which SLR Honda’s Mikayla "Kay Kay" Nielsen emerged victorious with her first career win at her home race. The 18-year-old from Riverside, California, will now lead the WMX field into the second round of the summer this Friday, May 30, in possession of the red plate. A mere 485 miles away from Fox Raceway sits Northern California’s Prairie City SVRA, a state vehicular recreation park that has been home to American motocross’ oldest event, the Hangtown Motocross Classic, since 1974. Despite being in the same state, Hangtown will provide a dramatically different challenge for the WMX athletes, with drier, rougher track conditions and dramatically higher temperatures. With a legacy that spans well over five decades, the Hangtown Motocross Classic is infamous for testing the limits of racers, setting the stage for an intriguing second weekend of WMX competition.

Follow along with live timing and scoring on Friday at https://resultsmx.com/wmx/live.aspx.