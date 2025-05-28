Northern California Legend Steve Lamson Named Grand Marshal of 56th Hangtown Motocross Classic

Lamson’s career started in 1988, and he captured his first career win in a hometown triumph at Hangtown in 1992 at the age of 21, riding for Suzuki. After a move to Honda and a season contesting the premier division, Lamson returned to the 125cc division in 1994 and began a memorable seven-year run with the Japanese marque that brought immense accolades. Along the way, he won the 1996 Hangtown Classic at the age of 25, the 1998 Hangtown Classic at the age of 27, and finally the 2000 Hangtown Classic at the age of 29 for his final career win that cemented his legend status. He also carries the distinction of being the first racer to win a moto outright aboard a 125cc motorcycle at the Motocross of Nations. Lamson’s career spanned an impressive 19 seasons (1988-2007), during which he made an incredible 108 career starts in the 125cc division.

Upon retirement, Lamson served as team manager for several race teams, most notably the aforementioned Yamaha Star Racing unit. He helped guide the brand’s resurgence into the elite of the 250 Class, where Jeremy Martin and Cooper Webb blossomed into champions.

I’m certainly honored that the Dirt Diggers invited me to be Grand Marshal for Hangtown, but most of all I’m just really excited to be a part of what is sure to be an amazing race. This event is very special to me and there’s no better racetrack on the planet, in my opinion. I cannot wait to be a part of it all and look forward to seeing a lot of familiar faces.

The Michael’s Reno Powersports Hangtown Motocross Classic will serve as Round 18 of the SMX World Championship this Saturday, May 31, from Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California.

