Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
France
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
How Many Pro Motocross Overall Wins Did Jeremy Martin Get on a Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F?

May 24, 2025, 6:00am
How Many Pro Motocross Overall Wins Did Jeremy Martin Get on a Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F?

How Many Pro Motocross Overall Wins Did Jeremy Martin Get on Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F?

If you live under a rock, you will have missed that Jeremy Martin is returning to racing this weekend. Once again, the Minnesota native will race for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, the squad he won both the 2014 and 2015 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championships with. This marks Martin’s third different stint with the team.

Martin first turned pro with the team in 2012 and racing with them through the 2016 season then returning again in 2021 and 2022.

In his first tenure with the Yamaha team, Martin scored back-to-back 250 Class Pro Motocross Championships (2014 and 2015), lots of wins and podiums. His second tenure was hindered by a wrist injury (2021) and shoulder injury (2022).

In total, Martin tallied 14 of his 20 250 Class Pro Motocross overall wins to date on a Star Yamaha YZ250F. His other six came aboard a GEICO Honda CRF250R.

So, without further ado, take a closer look at his results, in reverse chronological order, starting with his latest season with the team (2021 since he missed all of 2022) and going back in time over the years.

Martin's Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F Pro Motocross Results to Date

His second stint with the team (2021 and 2022, but he missed all of 2022 season with injury):

Jeremy Martin

Jeremy Martin

Millville, MN United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
41
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 28, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 21, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 14, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 24, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 17, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
13
Motocross 
Southwick 		250July 10, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 3, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
8
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 5, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 1 		250May 29, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

His first stint with the team (2012 through 2016, including two 250 Class titles in 2014 and 2015):

Jeremy Martin

Jeremy Martin

Millville, MN United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
11
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 23, 2016 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 16, 2016 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Southwick 		250July 9, 2016 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 2, 2016 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
Tennessee 		250June 25, 2016 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 18, 2016 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 4, 2016 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Glen Helen 		250May 28, 2016 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
Hangtown 		250May 21, 2016 Yamaha YZ250F
6
Motocross 
Indiana 		250August 22, 2015 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Utah 		250August 15, 2015 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 8, 2015 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 25, 2015 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 18, 2015 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 4, 2015 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250June 27, 2015 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 13, 2015 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Tennessee 		250June 6, 2015 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250May 30, 2015 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Motocross 
Glen Helen 		250May 23, 2015 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Hangtown 		250May 16, 2015 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Utah National 		250August 23, 2014 Yamaha YZ250F
8
Motocross 
Indiana 		250August 16, 2014 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 9, 2014 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 26, 2014 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 19, 2014 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250July 12, 2014 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 5, 2014 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Motocross 
Tennessee 		250June 28, 2014 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 14, 2014 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 7, 2014 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Hangtown 		250May 31, 2014 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Glen Helen 		250May 24, 2014 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Motocross 
Lake Elsinore 		250August 24, 2013 Yamaha YZ250F
12
Motocross 
Utah National 		250August 17, 2013 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 10, 2013 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 27, 2013 Yamaha YZ250F
16
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 20, 2013 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 6, 2013 Yamaha YZ250F
14
Motocross 
Southwick 		250June 29, 2013 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250June 22, 2013 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 8, 2013 Yamaha YZ250F
15
Motocross 
Tennessee National 		250June 1, 2013 Yamaha YZ250F
6
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250May 25, 2013 Yamaha YZ250F
8
Motocross 
Hangtown 		250May 18, 2013 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Motocross 
Lake Elsinore 		250September 8, 2012 Yamaha YZ
11
Motocross 
Steel City 		250September 1, 2012 Yamaha YZ
23
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 18, 2012 Yamaha YZ
Full Results
