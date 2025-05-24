How Many Pro Motocross Overall Wins Did Jeremy Martin Get on a Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F?
How Many Pro Motocross Overall Wins Did Jeremy Martin Get on Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F?
If you live under a rock, you will have missed that Jeremy Martin is returning to racing this weekend. Once again, the Minnesota native will race for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, the squad he won both the 2014 and 2015 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championships with. This marks Martin’s third different stint with the team.
Martin first turned pro with the team in 2012 and racing with them through the 2016 season then returning again in 2021 and 2022.
In his first tenure with the Yamaha team, Martin scored back-to-back 250 Class Pro Motocross Championships (2014 and 2015), lots of wins and podiums. His second tenure was hindered by a wrist injury (2021) and shoulder injury (2022).
In total, Martin tallied 14 of his 20 250 Class Pro Motocross overall wins to date on a Star Yamaha YZ250F. His other six came aboard a GEICO Honda CRF250R.
So, without further ado, take a closer look at his results, in reverse chronological order, starting with his latest season with the team (2021 since he missed all of 2022) and going back in time over the years.
Martin's Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F Pro Motocross Results to Date
His second stint with the team (2021 and 2022, but he missed all of 2022 season with injury):
Jeremy MartinMillville, MN
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|41
MotocrossIronman
|250
|August 28, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
MotocrossBudds Creek
|250
|August 21, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossUnadilla
|250
|August 14, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
MotocrossWashougal
|250
|July 24, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
MotocrossSpring Creek
|250
|July 17, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|13
MotocrossSouthwick
|250
|July 10, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
MotocrossRedBud
|250
|July 3, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|June 5, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossFox Raceway 1
|250
|May 29, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
His first stint with the team (2012 through 2016, including two 250 Class titles in 2014 and 2015):
Jeremy MartinMillville, MN
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|11
MotocrossWashougal
|250
|July 23, 2016
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
MotocrossSpring Creek
|250
|July 16, 2016
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossSouthwick
|250
|July 9, 2016
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
MotocrossRedBud
|250
|July 2, 2016
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
MotocrossTennessee
|250
|June 25, 2016
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
MotocrossHigh Point
|250
|June 18, 2016
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|June 4, 2016
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossGlen Helen
|250
|May 28, 2016
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
MotocrossHangtown
|250
|May 21, 2016
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
MotocrossIndiana
|250
|August 22, 2015
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
MotocrossUtah
|250
|August 15, 2015
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossUnadilla
|250
|August 8, 2015
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
MotocrossWashougal
|250
|July 25, 2015
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossSpring Creek
|250
|July 18, 2015
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
MotocrossRedBud
|250
|July 4, 2015
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
MotocrossBudds Creek
|250
|June 27, 2015
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossHigh Point
|250
|June 13, 2015
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
MotocrossTennessee
|250
|June 6, 2015
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|May 30, 2015
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
MotocrossGlen Helen
|250
|May 23, 2015
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
MotocrossHangtown
|250
|May 16, 2015
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
MotocrossUtah National
|250
|August 23, 2014
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
MotocrossIndiana
|250
|August 16, 2014
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossUnadilla
|250
|August 9, 2014
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossWashougal
|250
|July 26, 2014
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
MotocrossSpring Creek
|250
|July 19, 2014
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossBudds Creek
|250
|July 12, 2014
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
MotocrossRedBud
|250
|July 5, 2014
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
MotocrossTennessee
|250
|June 28, 2014
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossHigh Point
|250
|June 14, 2014
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|June 7, 2014
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
MotocrossHangtown
|250
|May 31, 2014
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
MotocrossGlen Helen
|250
|May 24, 2014
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
MotocrossLake Elsinore
|250
|August 24, 2013
|Yamaha YZ250F
|12
MotocrossUtah National
|250
|August 17, 2013
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossUnadilla
|250
|August 10, 2013
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
MotocrossSpring Creek
|250
|July 27, 2013
|Yamaha YZ250F
|16
MotocrossWashougal
|250
|July 20, 2013
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossRedBud
|250
|July 6, 2013
|Yamaha YZ250F
|14
MotocrossSouthwick
|250
|June 29, 2013
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
MotocrossBudds Creek
|250
|June 22, 2013
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
MotocrossHigh Point
|250
|June 8, 2013
|Yamaha YZ250F
|15
MotocrossTennessee National
|250
|June 1, 2013
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|May 25, 2013
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
MotocrossHangtown
|250
|May 18, 2013
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
MotocrossLake Elsinore
|250
|September 8, 2012
|Yamaha YZ
|11
MotocrossSteel City
|250
|September 1, 2012
|Yamaha YZ
|23
MotocrossUnadilla
|250
|August 18, 2012
|Yamaha YZ