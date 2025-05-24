How Many Pro Motocross Overall Wins Did Jeremy Martin Get on a Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F?

How Many Pro Motocross Overall Wins Did Jeremy Martin Get on Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F?

If you live under a rock, you will have missed that Jeremy Martin is returning to racing this weekend. Once again, the Minnesota native will race for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, the squad he won both the 2014 and 2015 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championships with. This marks Martin’s third different stint with the team.

Martin first turned pro with the team in 2012 and racing with them through the 2016 season then returning again in 2021 and 2022.

In his first tenure with the Yamaha team, Martin scored back-to-back 250 Class Pro Motocross Championships (2014 and 2015), lots of wins and podiums. His second tenure was hindered by a wrist injury (2021) and shoulder injury (2022).

In total, Martin tallied 14 of his 20 250 Class Pro Motocross overall wins to date on a Star Yamaha YZ250F. His other six came aboard a GEICO Honda CRF250R.

So, without further ado, take a closer look at his results, in reverse chronological order, starting with his latest season with the team (2021 since he missed all of 2022) and going back in time over the years.

Martin's Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F Pro Motocross Results to Date

His second stint with the team (2021 and 2022, but he missed all of 2022 season with injury):