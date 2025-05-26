Febvre Lands Big Win in Front of Home France Crowd

MXGP

In a morning Warm-Up that saw the last big downpour of the day and a wet circuit, Febvre set the tone for the GP by going fastest, ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing legend Jeffrey Herlings and the fans’ other home favourite, Maxime Renaux of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP squad.

However, it was Saturday’s Qualifying Race winner, Lucas Coenen, who blasted into the lead to grab his fifth Fox Holeshot Award of the season, although he was immediately challenged by an uncharacteristically fast-starting Herlings into turn three!

Podium finisher at the last two GPs, Ruben Fernandez, dropped his Honda HRC machine at the base of the big uphill triple jump, and had to battle back through the pack to an eventual 11th at the flag. Renaux and Seewer held third and fourth behind the two factory KTMs while a physical battle ensued between Andrea Bonacorsi of Fantic Factory Racing MXGP and Team Motul Honda Motoblouz SR rider Kevin Horgmo for fifth place.

The tall Italian prevailed there as Horgmo fell prey to the charging Febvre at the end of the first full lap, then it was Bonacorsi’s turn as the Kawasaki man made the first of several passes along the start straight with a nice outside-to-inside move! Seewer made a mistake trying to pass Renaux for third, which allowed Febvre to close in and pull the same pass again on the Ducati man!

Two laps later and Febvre tried the same move on Renaux, and while the Yamaha stayed in front in turn one, the #3 bike powered ahead on the exit to claim third, and begin his pursuit of the orange machines out in front.

Seewer was initially passed by Bonacorsi, but found his way back into fifth on lap 13, staying there to the end ahead of the Italian. Calvin Vlaanderen took seventh for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP, helped by an unfortunate crash for Horgmo that dislocated his shoulder and put him out of race two. After his second place on Saturday, it was a real ecstasy to agony weekend for the Norwegian!

Jan Pancar continued his run of good form with eighth for TEM JP253 KTM Racing, while Ben Watson of MRT Racing Team Beta won a battle for ninth with Fantic Factory Racing MXGP’s Glenn Coldenhoff.

Febvre drove towards the top two riders and caught Herlings, who was enjoying his best race of the season but maybe feeling the pace, so he allowed the Frenchman through at the top of a downhill section. Coenen was just one pass too many, however, and the teenage Belgian took his seventh GP race victory of the season to chip into the Championship lead!

Race two saw a first ever Fox Holeshot Award in Grand Prix racing for Bonacorsi, but Seewer managed to leap into the lead over the first jump. However, an amazing blast around the outside from Coenen saw the rookie rocket to the front by turn three and attempt to disappear again.

The home favourites had opposite fortunes, as Renaux crashed on the exit of turn two, but Febvre had started in fourth and darted past Bonacorsi at the top of the first downhill section into third! Isak Gifting blasted around the Fantic on his JK Racing Yamaha on the next corner to grab fourth. Coldenhoff held sixth ahead of Fernandez and Herlings, although the Spaniard veered off track on lap four to get passed by the Dutchman, as well as the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP machine of Jago Geerts!