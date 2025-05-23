Talon Hawkins Steps Away From Professional Racing
According to a post from the AEO Powersports KTM Racing team, Talon Hawkins has stepped away from professional racing. Hawkins suffered a broken leg at the San Diego Supercross—round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and underwent surgery the following day. Now, it appears the California native has stepped away from racing. Below is the team’s post:
“End of a chapter, but never the end of family. 💔🏁
We’re sending our heartfelt thanks and endless respect to @talon71 as he steps away from professional racing. From amateur standout to full-on factory racer, Talon brought speed, heart, and good vibes everywhere he went. 🧡
Injuries may have cut this season short, but nothing can take away what he’s accomplished—or the mark he’s left on the AEO team. Whether on the bike, or just being the guy who lit up the pits, Talon is more than a racer—he’s one of us. 👊
Thank you for the memories, the laughs, and the legacy. You’ll always have a spot under the AEO tent.”
Hawkins turned pro in the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team, racing three rounds before his final go at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He then raced the first SX Future event of 2023 before making the jump into the 250S East Division the following weekend, scoring eighth at the Atlanta SX at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He scored 14th in 2023 250SX East standings, then 12th in 250 Class Pro Motocross Championship.
In 2024 supercross, Hawkins made seven starts with the AEO KTM team, scoring a season-best ninth at the Denver SX, then he scored 19th in the 250 Class of Pro Motocross.
Talon HawkinsTemecula, CA
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|14
SuperMotocrossSuperMotocross World Championship Final
|250SMX
|September 21, 2024
|KTM
|17
SuperMotocrossSMX Playoff 2
|250SMX
|September 14, 2024
|KTM
|20
SuperMotocrossSMX Playoff 1
|250SMX
|September 7, 2024
|KTM
|18
MotocrossIronman
|250
|August 24, 2024
|KTM 250 SX-F
|15
MotocrossBudds Creek
|250
|August 17, 2024
|KTM 250 SX-F
|19
MotocrossUnadilla
|250
|August 10, 2024
|KTM 250 SX-F
|18
MotocrossWashougal
|250
|July 20, 2024
|KTM 250 SX-F
|19
MotocrossSpring Creek
|250
|July 13, 2024
|KTM 250 SX-F
|18
MotocrossRedBud
|250
|July 6, 2024
|KTM 250 SX-F
|14
MotocrossSouthwick
|250
|June 29, 2024
|KTM 250 SX-F
|20
MotocrossHigh Point
|250
|June 15, 2024
|KTM 250 SX-F
|21
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|June 8, 2024
|KTM 250 SX-F
|21
MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic
|250
|June 1, 2024
|KTM 250 SX-F
|23
MotocrossFox Raceway
|250
|May 25, 2024
|KTM 250 SX-F
|9
SupercrossDenver
|250SX West
|May 4, 2024
|KTM 250 SX-F
|10
SupercrossSt. Louis
|250SX West
|March 30, 2024
|KTM 250 SX-F
|15
SupercrossSeattle
|250SX West
|March 23, 2024
|KTM 250 SX-F
|14
SupercrossGlendale
|250SX West
|February 10, 2024
|KTM 250 SX-F
|19
SupercrossAnaheim 2
|250SX West
|January 27, 2024
|KTM 250 SX-F
|19
SupercrossSan Diego
|250SX West
|January 20, 2024
|KTM 250 SX-F
|18
SupercrossAnaheim 1
|250SX West
|January 6, 2024
|KTM 250 SX-F
|11
SuperMotocrossSuperMotocross World Championship Final
|250SMX
|September 23, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250
|16
SuperMotocrossSuperMotocross Playoff 2
|250SMX
|September 16, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250
|18
SuperMotocrossSuperMotocross Playoff 1
|250SMX
|September 9, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250
|16
MotocrossIronman
|250
|August 26, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|20
MotocrossBudds Creek
|250
|August 19, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|19
MotocrossUnadilla
|250
|August 12, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|11
MotocrossWashougal
|250
|July 22, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|13
MotocrossSpring Creek
|250
|July 15, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|11
MotocrossSouthwick
|250
|July 8, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|15
MotocrossRedBud
|250
|July 1, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|15
MotocrossHigh Point
|250
|June 17, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|13
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|June 10, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|18
MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic
|250
|June 3, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|20
MotocrossFox Raceway
|250
|May 27, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|12
SupercrossNashville
|250SX East
|April 29, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250
|8
SupercrossAtlanta
|250SX East
|April 15, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250
|15
SupercrossDetroit
|250SX East
|March 18, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250
|15
SupercrossIndianapolis
|250SX East
|March 11, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250
|18
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX East
|March 4, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250
|13
SupercrossArlington
|250SX East
|February 25, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250
|19
SupercrossTampa
|250SX East
|February 11, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250
|11
SupercrossHouston
|250SX East
|February 4, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
SupercrossAnaheim 2
|250SX Futures
|January 28, 2023
|Husqvarna FC 250
|17
MotocrossFox Raceway 2
|250
|September 3, 2022
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|27
MotocrossIronman
|250
|August 27, 2022
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|19
MotocrossSpring Creek
|250
|July 16, 2022
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE