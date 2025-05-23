Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
News
Full Schedule

Talon Hawkins Steps Away From Professional Racing

May 23, 2025, 8:00am
Talon Hawkins Steps Away From Professional Racing

According to a post from the AEO Powersports KTM Racing team, Talon Hawkins has stepped away from professional racing. Hawkins suffered a broken leg at the San Diego Supercross—round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and underwent surgery the following day. Now, it appears the California native has stepped away from racing. Below is the team’s post:

“End of a chapter, but never the end of family. 💔🏁

We’re sending our heartfelt thanks and endless respect to @talon71 as he steps away from professional racing. From amateur standout to full-on factory racer, Talon brought speed, heart, and good vibes everywhere he went. 🧡

Injuries may have cut this season short, but nothing can take away what he’s accomplished—or the mark he’s left on the AEO team. Whether on the bike, or just being the guy who lit up the pits, Talon is more than a racer—he’s one of us. 👊

Thank you for the memories, the laughs, and the legacy. You’ll always have a spot under the AEO tent.”

Hawkins turned pro in the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team, racing three rounds before his final go at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He then raced the first SX Future event of 2023 before making the jump into the 250S East Division the following weekend, scoring eighth at the Atlanta SX at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He scored 14th in 2023 250SX East standings, then 12th in 250 Class Pro Motocross Championship.

In 2024 supercross, Hawkins made seven starts with the AEO KTM team, scoring a season-best ninth at the Denver SX, then he scored 19th in the 250 Class of Pro Motocross. 

Hawkins in his final go at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in 2022.
Hawkins in his final go at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in 2022. Mitch Kendra
Talon Hawkins

Talon Hawkins

Temecula, CA United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
14
SuperMotocross 
SuperMotocross World Championship Final 		250SMXSeptember 21, 2024 KTM
17
SuperMotocross 
SMX Playoff 2 		250SMXSeptember 14, 2024 KTM
20
SuperMotocross 
SMX Playoff 1 		250SMXSeptember 7, 2024 KTM
18
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 24, 2024 KTM 250 SX-F
15
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 17, 2024 KTM 250 SX-F
19
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 10, 2024 KTM 250 SX-F
18
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 20, 2024 KTM 250 SX-F
19
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 13, 2024 KTM 250 SX-F
18
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 6, 2024 KTM 250 SX-F
14
Motocross 
Southwick 		250June 29, 2024 KTM 250 SX-F
20
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 15, 2024 KTM 250 SX-F
21
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 8, 2024 KTM 250 SX-F
21
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		250June 1, 2024 KTM 250 SX-F
23
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		250May 25, 2024 KTM 250 SX-F
9
Supercross 
Denver 		250SX WestMay 4, 2024 KTM 250 SX-F
10
Supercross 
St. Louis 		250SX WestMarch 30, 2024 KTM 250 SX-F
15
Supercross 
Seattle 		250SX WestMarch 23, 2024 KTM 250 SX-F
14
Supercross 
Glendale 		250SX WestFebruary 10, 2024 KTM 250 SX-F
19
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		250SX WestJanuary 27, 2024 KTM 250 SX-F
19
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SX WestJanuary 20, 2024 KTM 250 SX-F
18
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		250SX WestJanuary 6, 2024 KTM 250 SX-F
11
SuperMotocross 
SuperMotocross World Championship Final 		250SMXSeptember 23, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250
16
SuperMotocross 
SuperMotocross Playoff 2 		250SMXSeptember 16, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250
18
SuperMotocross 
SuperMotocross Playoff 1 		250SMXSeptember 9, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250
16
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 26, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
20
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 19, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
19
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 12, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
11
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 22, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
13
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 15, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
11
Motocross 
Southwick 		250July 8, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
15
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 1, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
15
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 17, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
13
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 10, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
18
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		250June 3, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
20
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		250May 27, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
12
Supercross 
Nashville 		250SX EastApril 29, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250
8
Supercross 
Atlanta 		250SX EastApril 15, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250
15
Supercross 
Detroit 		250SX EastMarch 18, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250
15
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		250SX EastMarch 11, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250
18
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastMarch 4, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250
13
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX EastFebruary 25, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250
19
Supercross 
Tampa 		250SX EastFebruary 11, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250
11
Supercross 
Houston 		250SX EastFebruary 4, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250
3
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		250SX FuturesJanuary 28, 2023 Husqvarna FC 250
17
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 2 		250September 3, 2022 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
27
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 27, 2022 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
19
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 16, 2022 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
Full Results

Read Now
July 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted