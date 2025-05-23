According to a post from the AEO Powersports KTM Racing team, Talon Hawkins has stepped away from professional racing. Hawkins suffered a broken leg at the San Diego Supercross—round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and underwent surgery the following day. Now, it appears the California native has stepped away from racing. Below is the team’s post:

“End of a chapter, but never the end of family. 💔🏁

We’re sending our heartfelt thanks and endless respect to @talon71 as he steps away from professional racing. From amateur standout to full-on factory racer, Talon brought speed, heart, and good vibes everywhere he went. 🧡

Injuries may have cut this season short, but nothing can take away what he’s accomplished—or the mark he’s left on the AEO team. Whether on the bike, or just being the guy who lit up the pits, Talon is more than a racer—he’s one of us. 👊

Thank you for the memories, the laughs, and the legacy. You’ll always have a spot under the AEO tent.”