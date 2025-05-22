Feld Motor Sports Wins Two Telly Awards For SMX Content
The following is a press release from Feld Motor Sports, Inc:
Feld Motor Sports, Inc. and the SMX World Championship broadcast team have won two Telly Awards in the 2025 iteration of the awards for Television and Sports content. Round 5 - 2024 SMX World Championship Series, Detroit and the 2025 SMX World Championship Season Preview Show both garnered Silver recognition in the 46th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. Among the winners and competition this year were Pixar Animation Studios, Hearst Media, ESPN, LinkedIn, NATO, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, the LA Clippers (NBA) and more.
“Being recognized in back-to-back Telly Awards is a major accomplishment for the entire SMX Broadcast Team. The awards recognize not just the dedication and passion of our team, but also the powerful stories and key moments that make this sport so inspiring.” Said Ken Adelson, Head of SMX Broadcasting. “We’re going to continue telling the impactful stories of the incredible athletes competing in SMX and look forward to bringing the remainder of the 2025 series to our passionate fans each week.”
Every December the SMX broadcast team delivers fans a first look at the upcoming season, featuring a wealth of knowledge and pre-season scoops from industry experts, media, and the racers themselves. The 2025 Season Preview Show premiered on Sunday, December 29, 2024 on NBC and Peacock. Contributing to the SMX Preview Show each year is Doug Cabrera, Director of Broadcast and Media Content serving as Producer; with contributions from Chris Bond, Lead SMX Producer; Host, Jason Weigandt; Ken Adelson, Head of SMX Broadcasting; Sean Brennen, Director of Public Relations; Pamela Mariani, Features Producer; Aaron Feldstein, NBC Sports Producer; Kent Vanderberg, Editor; Chase Stallo, Writer; Karl Phrihoda, Lead Camera Operator; Michael Kirkpatrick, Supercross Video Editor; and Shawn Rogers, Supercross Video Graphics Designer.
Sometimes overlooked during the heat of the racing schedule are the people behind the scenes working tirelessly to deliver a world class product to SMX race fans domestically and around the globe. The Detroit show that took home Silver aired on NBC and Peacock from Ford Field in Detroit, MI on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Running the show from the Television truck each week is Chris Bond, Lead SMX Producer; Jeff Manhart, Director, Ken Adelson, Head of SMX Broadcasting; Doug Cabrera, Director of Broadcast and Media Content; plus the many camera/drone operators, audio engineers, and production staff ensuring the show goes off without a hitch.
With over 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers. Winner’s were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council which includes Ben Wackett, Marketing Director, ENSO Sports & Entertainment Agency, Brian Toombs, Head of Roku Brand Studio, Roku Brand Studio, Lucy Shen, Creator Marketing Manager, Patreon, Irantzu Diez-Gamboa, CEO North America, MediaPro, Rosalind Pressman, VP Brand Marketing, Pluto TV, Adam Faze, Executive Producer, Gymnasium, James Young, EVP, Head of Creative Innovation, BBDO New York, Sarah Minnie, Head of Artist Development and Production, Open Television, Nicole Lederman, Executive Producer, The Martin Agency, and Gregg Stouffer, Lead Editor, Pickleball TV.
The full list of the 46th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.