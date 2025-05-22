Feld Motor Sports Wins Two Telly Awards For SMX Content

Every December the SMX broadcast team delivers fans a first look at the upcoming season, featuring a wealth of knowledge and pre-season scoops from industry experts, media, and the racers themselves. The 2025 Season Preview Show premiered on Sunday, December 29, 2024 on NBC and Peacock. Contributing to the SMX Preview Show each year is Doug Cabrera, Director of Broadcast and Media Content serving as Producer; with contributions from Chris Bond, Lead SMX Producer; Host, Jason Weigandt; Ken Adelson, Head of SMX Broadcasting; Sean Brennen, Director of Public Relations; Pamela Mariani, Features Producer; Aaron Feldstein, NBC Sports Producer; Kent Vanderberg, Editor; Chase Stallo, Writer; Karl Phrihoda, Lead Camera Operator; Michael Kirkpatrick, Supercross Video Editor; and Shawn Rogers, Supercross Video Graphics Designer.

Sometimes overlooked during the heat of the racing schedule are the people behind the scenes working tirelessly to deliver a world class product to SMX race fans domestically and around the globe. The Detroit show that took home Silver aired on NBC and Peacock from Ford Field in Detroit, MI on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Running the show from the Television truck each week is Chris Bond, Lead SMX Producer; Jeff Manhart, Director, Ken Adelson, Head of SMX Broadcasting; Doug Cabrera, Director of Broadcast and Media Content; plus the many camera/drone operators, audio engineers, and production staff ensuring the show goes off without a hitch.

With over 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers. Winner’s were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council which includes Ben Wackett, Marketing Director, ENSO Sports & Entertainment Agency, Brian Toombs, Head of Roku Brand Studio, Roku Brand Studio, Lucy Shen, Creator Marketing Manager, Patreon, Irantzu Diez-Gamboa, CEO North America, MediaPro, Rosalind Pressman, VP Brand Marketing, Pluto TV, Adam Faze, Executive Producer, Gymnasium, James Young, EVP, Head of Creative Innovation, BBDO New York, Sarah Minnie, Head of Artist Development and Production, Open Television, Nicole Lederman, Executive Producer, The Martin Agency, and Gregg Stouffer, Lead Editor, Pickleball TV.

The full list of the 46th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.