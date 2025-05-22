Four NBC Network Telecasts Headline Broadcast Schedule for Pro Motocross Championship

The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

The Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will kick off its 54th season on Saturday with American motocross’ own Memorial Day weekend celebration from Southern California for the Pala Casino Fox Raceway National, presented by Fox Racing. The opening round of the summer will begin the second half of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) regular season with the 18th event on the 2025 racing calendar.

With a replenished field of elite contenders set to return to action for the outdoor season, anticipation for the 11 round championship is historically high with defending 450 Class Champion Chase Sexton leading the way alongside the likes of past 450 Class titleholders Jett Lawrence and Eli Tomac, newly crowned 450SX Champion Cooper Webb, last year’s championship runner-up Hunter Lawrence, and perennial contenders Jason Anderson, Justin Cooper, and Aaron Plessinger, all of whom are set to line up together for the first time in the Pro Motocross Championship. Not to mention the addition of reigning back-to-back MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado, from Spain.

In the 250 Class, defending champion Haiden Deegan will continue his pursuit of a championship trifecta in 2025 with Pro Motocross and the SMX Playoffs in his sights. Fresh off his first career 250SX regional title in Supercross, Deegan looks to continue to set the standard in the smaller displacement by carrying the No. 1 plate on his Yamaha. He’ll welcome a new foe this summer following the announced return of two-time titleholder Jeremy Martin, who will be one of Deegan’s teammates at Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. The deep field of challengers also includes last season’s runner-up and fellow 250SX Regional Champion Tom Vialle, past National winners Chance Hymas, Levi Kitchen, Ty Masterpool, and Jo Shimoda, international stalwarts like Great Britain’s Max Anstie, and Denmark’s Mikkel Haarup, and breakout candidates like reigning Rookie of the Year Julien Beaumer and Seth Hammaker.

Complementing what could be considered the deepest and most decorated field of racers in series history is a robust broadcast schedule that will see the stars of American motocross and its most prestigious championship showcased to millions of U.S. viewers through four live network telecasts on NBC Broadcast Network. The first broadcast will take place on Saturday, June 7, from Colorado’s Thunder Valley Motocross Park, with a two-hour window featuring the second motos from the Toyota Thunder Valley National. Just a few weeks later, on Saturday, June 28, a one-hour telecast will showcase the first 450 Class moto from Massachusetts’ The Wick 338 and the Crestview Construction Southwick National. The following weekend, American motocross’ Independence Day celebration will unfold on Saturday, July 5, from Michigan’s RedBud MX, with a one-hour broadcast of the final 450 Class moto from the Honda RedBud National. Rounding out NBC’s network coverage is a two-hour telecast on Saturday, July 19, featuring the first motos from Washington’s Washougal MX Park and the FLY Racing Washougal National Presented by Peterson CAT.

“With six total hours of network coverage from NBC on deck this summer, a vast audience of new and current fans from across the country will be exposed to the best racing the Pro Motocross Championship has to offer, from four of its most dynamic and legendary venues,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “With a field of racers providing an unprecedented depth of talent across both classes, we’re in store for what is poised to be one of the most competitive seasons in American motocross history. This will no doubt be a season to remember and NBC is set to showcase the captivating battle for the sport’s most prestigious title.”

In addition to the live network telecasts on NBC, a pair of special Sunday encores will air on USA Network. Each two-hour broadcast will air midday, with a re-air of the FXR Spring Creek National Presented by Frescados Tortillas from Minnesota’s Spring Creek MX Park at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 13, followed by a re-air on Sunday, August 10, of the Ironman National from Indiana’s Ironman Raceway at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The entirety of this summer’s battle for the Edison Dye Cup and Gary Jones Cup will be anchored by comprehensive live coverage on Peacock from all 11 rounds of the championship. Subscribers will be able to watch uninterrupted coverage of all 22 motos across the 450 Class and 250 Class and will also be provided with exclusive pre- and post-race coverage to bookend each weekend. Saturday’s will get underway beginning at 10 a.m. local race time with Race Day Live, the official pre-race show of the Pro Motocross Championship, where host and play-by-play announcer Jason Weigandt is joined by analyst James Stewart, and trackside reporter Jason Thomas at every round for live coverage of the final timed qualifying sessions for the “A” groups in both the 450 Class and 250 Class. Additional trackside reporters will complement Thomas throughout the summer, including Will Christien, Katie Osborne, and Haley Shanley. Once the final checkered flag is flown and the champagne has been sprayed on the podium, the SMX Insider Post Race show will wrap up the day by following storylines that emerged and by speaking with a range of subjects, from riders to mechanics to team managers.

For international viewers, the SuperMotocross Video Pass will continue to provide fans across the globe with the same award-winning production found domestically, with live streaming of every moto, from every round of the season. Viewers from more than 130 different countries have subscribed to Video Pass, which has enjoyed continued growth each season, thanks in part to the dedicated Spanish-language broadcast hosted by veteran announcer Edgar Lopez and former racer Tommy Rios, and the addition of a French-language telecast for 2025 with former racer Maxime Martin handling play-by-play duties and former world champion Sébastien Tortelli serving as analyst. Moreover, a continued influx of international talent contesting the Pro Motocross Championship, like Prado, has helped the global reach of American motocross expand further than ever before.

As an extension of the Spanish-language broadcast, native speakers here in the United States will also have the opportunity to watch Lopez and Rios on a weekly basis thanks to a partnership with Telemundo, the American Spanish-language affiliate of NBC, that will simulcast every round of the championship on the Telemundo Deportes YouTube channel.

For any fans unable to watch the action on television or a mobile device this summer, SiriusXM satellite radio will provide an audio simulcast of the Peacock broadcast from each round via NBC Sports Audio Channel 85.

Every week in between races, fans can dive deeper into the action that unfolds with the SMX Insider, the weekly news magazine hosted by Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas, airing each Thursday on the SuperMotocross YouTube channel. Additionally, two of the sport’s most decorated champions in Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto, break things down with their own unique perspective each week on the Title24 podcast, which can be seen on Peacock and the Motorsports on NBC YouTube channel.

Less than 48 hours remain until the gate drops on the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, as the SMX World Championship regular season continues all summer with 11 rounds from the most famous racetracks in America. The season will get underway this Saturday, May 24, with the Pala Casino Spa & Resort Fox Raceway National Presented by Fox Racing from Southern California’s Fox Raceway.

Tickets to the opening round and all 11 rounds are now available and can be purchased by visiting www.ProMotocross.com.