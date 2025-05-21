Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
News
Full Schedule

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki to Field Five Riders in 250 Class of Pro Motocross

May 21, 2025, 7:10pm
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki to Field Five Riders in 250 Class of Pro Motocross

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki will have five riders competing in the 250 Class of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer. Seth Hammaker, Garrett Marchbanks, Levi Kitchen, and Ty Masterpool will be joined by rookie Drew Adams this weekend at the season opener. Kitchen is fully healed from his Daytona SX crash and injuries and is expected to fight for the championship after a strong end to his 2024 Pro Motocross campaign, which saw him win three overalls in the last five rounds. 

Missing from the release is Cameron McAdoo, who is sidelined as he recovers from ACL surgery from a pre-season injury he tried to race through in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. However, McAdoo was forced to exit the 250SX East title fight early to undergo surgery on his knee.

The following press release is from Kawasaki:

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki to Field Five Riders as Pro Motocross Season Gets Underway in SoCal

After an intense conclusion to the Monster Energy Supercross season just over a week ago, the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki riders are ready for the first gate drop of the Pro Motocross Championship this weekend at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. The season opener marks the first of 11 rounds as Seth Hammaker, Garrett Marchbanks, Levi Kitchen, Ty Masterpool, and rookie Drew Adams aim to secure moto wins and overall victories aboard their Kawasaki KX250 machines. For Hammaker, Marchbanks, and Adams, this trio looks to carry their momentum from the supercross finale, while Kitchen and Masterpool are both excited to line up for the first time after an extended absence due to injury.

Iain Southwell, Team Manager:

“We’ve made it to the first motocross race this weekend in Pala, California, which is a local race for us. Our team will be fielding five riders this summer with Seth, Levi, Ty, Garrett, and Drew. We’ve had split crews testing both here in California and in Florida last week. Southern California is usually a hard-pack track style, while the East Coast is more of a soft-sand setup. Both can be tricky to figure out, but we’ve put in the work and will be ready.”

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 204 25
2Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 180 22
3Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 179 20
4Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 172 18
5Cole Davies
Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 171 17
6R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 169 16
7Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 151 15
8Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 145 14
9Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 139 13
10Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 134 12
11Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 130 11
12Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 127 10
13Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 126 9
14Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 124 8
15Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 122 7
Full Standings
  • Motocross

    Fox Raceway (Pala)

     WMX Round
    Saturday, May 24
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 24 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 24 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 24 - 3:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 24 - 3:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 24 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 24 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Fox Raceway Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
July 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now