Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki will have five riders competing in the 250 Class of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer. Seth Hammaker, Garrett Marchbanks, Levi Kitchen, and Ty Masterpool will be joined by rookie Drew Adams this weekend at the season opener. Kitchen is fully healed from his Daytona SX crash and injuries and is expected to fight for the championship after a strong end to his 2024 Pro Motocross campaign, which saw him win three overalls in the last five rounds.

Missing from the release is Cameron McAdoo, who is sidelined as he recovers from ACL surgery from a pre-season injury he tried to race through in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. However, McAdoo was forced to exit the 250SX East title fight early to undergo surgery on his knee.

The following press release is from Kawasaki:

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki to Field Five Riders as Pro Motocross Season Gets Underway in SoCal

After an intense conclusion to the Monster Energy Supercross season just over a week ago, the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki riders are ready for the first gate drop of the Pro Motocross Championship this weekend at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. The season opener marks the first of 11 rounds as Seth Hammaker, Garrett Marchbanks, Levi Kitchen, Ty Masterpool, and rookie Drew Adams aim to secure moto wins and overall victories aboard their Kawasaki KX250 machines. For Hammaker, Marchbanks, and Adams, this trio looks to carry their momentum from the supercross finale, while Kitchen and Masterpool are both excited to line up for the first time after an extended absence due to injury.

Iain Southwell, Team Manager: