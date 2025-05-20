Motocross World Champion Jorge Prado Joins Team Mips

The following is a press release from MIPS

STOCKHOLM (May 20, 2025) – Mips, a global leader in helmet-based safety, is proud to welcome four-time world champion Jorge Prado to Team Mips, as the elite motocross athlete embarks on his U.S. racing debut with the Monster Energy Kawasaki team.

In addition to being the official safety partner of the MXGP and long-time sponsors of the Honda HRC MXGP team, Prado joining Team Mips further reinforces the company's commitment to motocross and the advancement of rider safety within the sport.

“Joining Team Mips is an exciting step for me,” said Prado. “In motocross, every detail counts — and helmet safety is a huge part of that. I’m proud to work with a brand that’s constantly innovating to protect riders like me.”

Following a dominant career in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), where he racked up four world titles and an all-time record of 149 holeshots, Prado now takes on a new challenge: the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), starting with the Pro Motocross series on May 24, 2025.

“We’re happy to have Jorge Prado join Team Mips, extending our team in motocross. Jorge’s career and qualities as a rider speak for themselves, and we’re looking forward to being part of his U.S. adventure,” said Max Strandwitz, CEO of Mips. ”He represents qualities that are fully aligned with us here at Mips and our mission to be leading the world towards safer helmets.”

Prado enters the American series after recovering from a shoulder injury sustained earlier this year during the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Now fully focused on the outdoor season, he’s expected to be a key contender in the 450 Class.

As a member of Team Mips, Prado joins a growing roster of top athletes across motor, snow, and bike sports — all united by a shared commitment to elevating helmet safety awareness and inspiring riders at every level to use the right helmet.

Prado will race in the Fox V3 RS helmet equipped with Mips® Integra Split — a cutting-edge safety system engineered to help reduce rotational motion during certain angled impacts.

To learn more about Mips, please visit mipsprotection.com.

# # #About Mips

Mips specializes in helmet-based safety and is a world leader in this area. Based on an ingredient brand business model, Mips' safety system is sold to the global helmet industry. The technology is based on over 25 years of research and development together with the Royal Institute of Technology and the Karolinska Institute, both located in Stockholm, Sweden. Mips’ headquarters, with 86 employees engaged in research and development, sales, marketing, and administration, is in Stockholm, where its product and technology test facility is also located. The Mips share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Currently, Mips has partnered with over 150 helmet manufacturers. Since its inception, the Mips® safety system has been included in more than 1,000 helmet models worldwide.