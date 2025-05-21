2025 KTM 350 SX-F Garage Build
Build: Jamie Ellis
Text: Kris Keefer
Video/Photos: Simon Cudby
This isn’t a shocking news brief. The KTM 350 SX-F is probably the most fun motorcycle you can swing a leg over. What happens when you add horsepower to an already fun machine? You get riders saying the “P” word. What is the “P” word, you ask? Perfect. This word isn’t used in a test rider’s vocabulary at any time. In fact, it’s forbidden to say. How can anything be perfect in the world of motocross? Ever-changing track conditions, along with riders’ ability to attack the track, make the word “perfect” almost unobtainable. Almost. If there is a gentleman that can make an engine come to life, it’s Jamie Ellis of Twisted Development. The man has many modified engines in the professional MX/SX paddock and even held the red plate for a while with Ken Roczen.
Products Used:
Twisted Development
Vortex ECU with Custom Mapping, Custom Piston, REM Transmission Tumbling, Epoxy Cylinder Head Porting
FMF
TD Spec 4.1 Race Muffler System
REP Suspension
Custom AER Fork Valving, Re-Valve Shock with Bladder Kit
ODI
Champ Bend Bars, Lock-On Grips
Twin Air
Powerflow Kit
Works Connection
Master Cylinder Covers, Pro Launch Start Device
Pro X
Chain, 14/52 Gearing/Drive
DeCal Works
Custom "Boys Night Out” Graphics
MotoSeat
Full Ribbed Seat Cover
Dunlop Motorcycle Tire
MX34 Front/Rear 12.5 PSI Each
