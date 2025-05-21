Build: Jamie Ellis

Text: Kris Keefer

Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

This isn’t a shocking news brief. The KTM 350 SX-F is probably the most fun motorcycle you can swing a leg over. What happens when you add horsepower to an already fun machine? You get riders saying the “P” word. What is the “P” word, you ask? Perfect. This word isn’t used in a test rider’s vocabulary at any time. In fact, it’s forbidden to say. How can anything be perfect in the world of motocross? Ever-changing track conditions, along with riders’ ability to attack the track, make the word “perfect” almost unobtainable. Almost. If there is a gentleman that can make an engine come to life, it’s Jamie Ellis of Twisted Development. The man has many modified engines in the professional MX/SX paddock and even held the red plate for a while with Ken Roczen.

Products Used:

Twisted Development

Vortex ECU with Custom Mapping, Custom Piston, REM Transmission Tumbling, Epoxy Cylinder Head Porting

FMF

TD Spec 4.1 Race Muffler System

REP Suspension

Custom AER Fork Valving, Re-Valve Shock with Bladder Kit

ODI

Champ Bend Bars, Lock-On Grips

Twin Air

Powerflow Kit

Works Connection

Master Cylinder Covers, Pro Launch Start Device

Pro X

Chain, 14/52 Gearing/Drive

DeCal Works

Custom "Boys Night Out” Graphics

MotoSeat

Full Ribbed Seat Cover

Dunlop Motorcycle Tire

MX34 Front/Rear 12.5 PSI Each

