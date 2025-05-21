Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
2025 KTM 350 SX-F Garage Build

May 21, 2025, 3:30pm

Build: Jamie Ellis
Text: Kris Keefer
Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

This isn’t a shocking news brief. The KTM 350 SX-F is probably the most fun motorcycle you can swing a leg over. What happens when you add horsepower to an already fun machine? You get riders saying the “P” word. What is the “P” word, you ask? Perfect. This word isn’t used in a test rider’s vocabulary at any time. In fact, it’s forbidden to say. How can anything be perfect in the world of motocross? Ever-changing track conditions, along with riders’ ability to attack the track, make the word “perfect” almost unobtainable. Almost. If there is a gentleman that can make an engine come to life, it’s Jamie Ellis of Twisted Development. The man has many modified engines in the professional MX/SX paddock and even held the red plate for a while with Ken Roczen.

Products Used:

Twisted Development

Vortex ECU with Custom Mapping, Custom Piston, REM Transmission Tumbling, Epoxy Cylinder Head Porting

td-racing.com

FMF

TD Spec 4.1 Race Muffler System

fmfracing.com

REP Suspension

Custom AER Fork Valving, Re-Valve Shock with Bladder Kit

repsuspension.com

ODI

Champ Bend Bars, Lock-On Grips

odigrips.com

Twin Air

Powerflow Kit

twinairusa.com

Works Connection

Master Cylinder Covers, Pro Launch Start Device

worksconnection.com

Pro X

Chain, 14/52 Gearing/Drive

pro-x.com

DeCal Works

Custom "Boys Night Out” Graphics

decalmx.com

MotoSeat

Full Ribbed Seat Cover

motoseat.com

Dunlop Motorcycle Tire

MX34 Front/Rear 12.5 PSI Each

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-002
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-003
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-004
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-005
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-006
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-007
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-008
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-009
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-010
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-011
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-012
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-013
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-014
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-015
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-016
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-017
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-018
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-019
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-020
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-023
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-024
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-025
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-026
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-028
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-029
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-030
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-032
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-034
  • PalaApril22-2025-CudbyPhoto-035
