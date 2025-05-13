Results Archive
Records Broken by Cooper Webb

May 13, 2025, 12:30pm
Records Broken by Cooper Webb

Cooper Webb just made history. He became just the seventh different rider to land at least three premier class AMA Supercross titles, joining Bob Hannah, Jeff Stanton, Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Villopoto, and Ryan Dungey.

But of the seven riders, Webb's four-year gap between title two and three is the largest. Hannah, McGrath, Carmichael, Villopoto, and Dungey all scored their third title the following season after their second title. Stanton (1990 and 1992) had a one-year gap between his second and third titles. Webb’s second title came in 2021, four years ago.

Webb now also takes the crown as the oldest premier class SX champion to date. Born November 10, 1995, Webb won his third 450SX title at 29 years and six months old, taking the oldest champion spot from Eli Tomac, who won the 2022 450SX title at 29 years, five months, and 17 days old.

In terms of the all-time premier class wins list, Webb ends the 2025 season ranked eighth, with 30 total 450SX wins.

“This may never happen again, so I'm going to enjoy the shit out of this one," he said during his TV interview after the race. "Never give up on yourself, kids.”

Riders with Three or More Premier Class SX Titles

RiderHometownHometown, STChampionships
1Jeremy McGrathSun City, CA7
2Ricky CarmichaelHavana, FL5
3Ryan VillopotoSeattle, WA4
3Ryan DungeyBelle Plaine, MN4
5Jeff StantonSherwood, MI3
5Bob HannahWhittier, CA3
5Cooper WebbNewport, NC3

Gap Between Titles 2 and 3 in SX Premier Class

RiderSecond TitleThird Title Gap
Cooper Webb20212025four seasons
Jeff Stanton19901992two seasons
Ryan Dungey20152016following season
Ryan Villopoto20132014following season
Ricky Carmichael20022003following season
Jeremy McGrath19941995following season
Bob Hannah19781979following season

Oldest Riders in the History to win a Premier Class SX Championship

RiderAgeYearOther/Notes
Cooper Webb29 years, 6 months2025third 450SX title
Eli Tomac29 years, 5 months, 17 days2022second 450SX title
Jeremy McGrath28 years, 5 months, 17 days2000seventh and final title
Pierre Karsmakers27 years, 10 months, 11 days​1974first premier class champion ever
Eli Tomac27 years, 7 months, 8 days2020first 450SX title
Ryan Dungey27 years, 5 months, 2 days 2017fourth 450SX title
Jeff Emig26 years, 5 months, 16 days1997first and only title
Ricky Carmichael26 years, 5 months, 9 days2006fifth premier class title
Ryan Dungey26 years, 5 months, 3 days2016third 450SX title
Chad Reed26 years, 1 month, 18 days2008second premier class title
Jeff Ward25 years, 11 months, 26 days1987second premier class title
Ryan Villopoto25 years, 8 months, 20 days​2014​fourth 450SX title
Cooper Webb25 years, 5 months, 21 days2021second title

Supercross - 450SX All Time Wins List Top Ten 

PositionRiderHometown, StPremier Class SX Wins
1Jeremy McGrathSun City, CA72
2Eli TomacCortez, CO53
3James StewartHaines City, FL50
4Ricky CarmichaelHavana, FL48
5Chad ReedKurri Kurri, Australia44
6Ryan VillopotoSeattle, WA41
7Ryan DungeyBelle Plaine, MN34
8Cooper WebbNewport, NC30
9Rick JohnsonEl Cajon, CA28
10Bob HannahWhittier, CA27

