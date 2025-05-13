Records Broken by Cooper Webb
Cooper Webb just made history. He became just the seventh different rider to land at least three premier class AMA Supercross titles, joining Bob Hannah, Jeff Stanton, Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Villopoto, and Ryan Dungey.
But of the seven riders, Webb's four-year gap between title two and three is the largest. Hannah, McGrath, Carmichael, Villopoto, and Dungey all scored their third title the following season after their second title. Stanton (1990 and 1992) had a one-year gap between his second and third titles. Webb’s second title came in 2021, four years ago.
Webb now also takes the crown as the oldest premier class SX champion to date. Born November 10, 1995, Webb won his third 450SX title at 29 years and six months old, taking the oldest champion spot from Eli Tomac, who won the 2022 450SX title at 29 years, five months, and 17 days old.
In terms of the all-time premier class wins list, Webb ends the 2025 season ranked eighth, with 30 total 450SX wins.
“This may never happen again, so I'm going to enjoy the shit out of this one," he said during his TV interview after the race. "Never give up on yourself, kids.”
Riders with Three or More Premier Class SX Titles
|Rider
|Hometown
|Hometown, ST
|Championships
|1
|Jeremy McGrath
|Sun City, CA
|7
|2
|Ricky Carmichael
|Havana, FL
|5
|3
|Ryan Villopoto
|Seattle, WA
|4
|3
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|4
|5
|Jeff Stanton
|Sherwood, MI
|3
|5
|Bob Hannah
|Whittier, CA
|3
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|3
Gap Between Titles 2 and 3 in SX Premier Class
|Rider
|Second Title
|Third Title
|Gap
|Cooper Webb
|2021
|2025
|four seasons
|Jeff Stanton
|1990
|1992
|two seasons
|Ryan Dungey
|2015
|2016
|following season
|Ryan Villopoto
|2013
|2014
|following season
|Ricky Carmichael
|2002
|2003
|following season
|Jeremy McGrath
|1994
|1995
|following season
|Bob Hannah
|1978
|1979
|following season
Oldest Riders in the History to win a Premier Class SX Championship
|Rider
|Age
|Year
|Other/Notes
|Cooper Webb
|29 years, 6 months
|2025
|third 450SX title
|Eli Tomac
|29 years, 5 months, 17 days
|2022
|second 450SX title
|Jeremy McGrath
|28 years, 5 months, 17 days
|2000
|seventh and final title
|Pierre Karsmakers
|27 years, 10 months, 11 days
|1974
|first premier class champion ever
|Eli Tomac
|27 years, 7 months, 8 days
|2020
|first 450SX title
|Ryan Dungey
|27 years, 5 months, 2 days
|2017
|fourth 450SX title
|Jeff Emig
|26 years, 5 months, 16 days
|1997
|first and only title
|Ricky Carmichael
|26 years, 5 months, 9 days
|2006
|fifth premier class title
|Ryan Dungey
|26 years, 5 months, 3 days
|2016
|third 450SX title
|Chad Reed
|26 years, 1 month, 18 days
|2008
|second premier class title
|Jeff Ward
|25 years, 11 months, 26 days
|1987
|second premier class title
|Ryan Villopoto
|25 years, 8 months, 20 days
|2014
|fourth 450SX title
|Cooper Webb
|25 years, 5 months, 21 days
|2021
|second title
Supercross - 450SX All Time Wins List Top Ten
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown, St
|Premier Class SX Wins
|1
|Jeremy McGrath
|Sun City, CA
|72
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|53
|3
|James Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|50
|4
|Ricky Carmichael
|Havana, FL
|48
|5
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|44
|6
|Ryan Villopoto
|Seattle, WA
|41
|7
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|34
|8
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|30
|9
|Rick Johnson
|El Cajon, CA
|28
|10
|Bob Hannah
|Whittier, CA
|27
2025 450SX Championship Finish
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|365
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|363
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|281
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|277
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|271