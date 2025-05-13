Records Broken by Cooper Webb

Cooper Webb just made history. He became just the seventh different rider to land at least three premier class AMA Supercross titles, joining Bob Hannah, Jeff Stanton, Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Villopoto, and Ryan Dungey.

But of the seven riders, Webb's four-year gap between title two and three is the largest. Hannah, McGrath, Carmichael, Villopoto, and Dungey all scored their third title the following season after their second title. Stanton (1990 and 1992) had a one-year gap between his second and third titles. Webb’s second title came in 2021, four years ago.

Webb now also takes the crown as the oldest premier class SX champion to date. Born November 10, 1995, Webb won his third 450SX title at 29 years and six months old, taking the oldest champion spot from Eli Tomac, who won the 2022 450SX title at 29 years, five months, and 17 days old.

In terms of the all-time premier class wins list, Webb ends the 2025 season ranked eighth, with 30 total 450SX wins.

“This may never happen again, so I'm going to enjoy the shit out of this one," he said during his TV interview after the race. "Never give up on yourself, kids.”

Riders with Three or More Premier Class SX Titles