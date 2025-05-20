Benoit Paturel Joins Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki Team for 2025 Pro Motocross

The following press release is from Suzuki:

Suzuki Announces Motocross Roster For 2025 Pro Motocross Season

Nichols Returns, Paturel Joins for First Full U.S. Outdoor Campaign

Brea, CA – Suzuki Motor USA, LLC and the Twisted Tea/H.E.P. Motorsports/Suzuki team presented by Progressive Insurance are proud to announce their rider lineup for the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship. As the team shifts gears from an intense Supercross season to the grueling summer of outdoor racing, the Suzuki RM-Z450s will be piloted by returning rider Colt Nichols (45) and new addition Benoit Paturel (102).

Colt Nichols carries momentum into the 2025 Pro Motocross season.

Nichols comes into the outdoor series fresh off a win at the Glen Helen warm-up race and is eager to carry that momentum into the 11-round championship. European motocross veteran Benoit Paturel brings international experience and proven racecraft to the team as he prepares for his debut season racing a full U.S. Motocross campaign.

Benoit Paturel (102), former MXGP race winner and 2016 MXoN champion, joins the Suzuki squad for his first full season of American Motocross.

Paturel, from Lyon, France, is a former MXGP race winner and a member of France’s winning team at the 2016 Motocross of Nations. As he joins the American motocross ranks, he brings valuable depth and world-class experience to Suzuki’s outdoor program.

“I am very excited to compete in my first full season of American Motocross,” said Benoit Paturel. “I have been testing on the motorcycle, and I am adapting well to the Suzuki platform.”

“The motocross season is long and challenging after a tough supercross campaign,” said Team Manager Larry Brooks. “The summer motos will test the team's strength, and I feel we have prepared well coming into the start of the motocross season. Colt is coming off of a win at the Glen Helen pre-race, and Benoit is a fresh face with a ton of experience.”

Ken Roczen (94), who missed the final rounds of Supercross due to injury, is eyeing up a return at select Pro Motocross rounds later in the season, pending recovery.

Kyle Chisholm (11) will not compete in the outdoor series but plans to return for the SuperMotocross (SMX) World Championship later this year.

Please visit SuzukiCycles.com/Racing/Motocross and HEPMotorsports.com for more team news.