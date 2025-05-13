It turned out to be a blessing that Haiden Deegan wrapped up the West Division Championship one round early in Denver, so that when the series went to Salt Lake all eyes could focus on the incredibly close three-way battle for the East Division Championship. And what a race it was! Defending champion Tom Vialle was second out of the first turn, but didn’t quite have the speed of Seth Hammaker, or RJ Hampshire who started further back. Eventually Vialle lost the position, time, and the points lead to Hammaker and Hampshire, and it looked like the championship would come down to those two. They were charging hard and eventually caught up to Vialle’s teammate Julien Beaumer making it a three-way battle.

It kept getting crazier. Beaumer wasn't playing nice with Hammaker, and that allowed Hampshire to close the gap. Hampshire needed to do more than just pass Hammaker to win the title, though, as he needed to shove at least one rider between them to take the points lead and championship away from the Kawasaki rider.

Now, just a week ago, Deegan controversially ended up putting a bunch of points between himself and Cole Davies when he block passed Davies off the track and to the ground. It was enough to Deegan to wrap up the title.

Hampshire didn't execute that. Instead, Hampshire came into the corner hot and took out both Hammaker and himself. This left the door open for Tom Vialle to sneak by and take his second -traight 250 East Division Championship. In the post-race press conference Tom was still in disbelief as he described the race in his own words:

“I still can't believe it, to be honest. That was a wild night. I actually had a great start. I was behind Haiden for a couple of laps, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I'm feeling good.’ Start to do a couple mistakes and Seth and RJ got me, and I was like maybe five seconds behind them and when I saw them like in the corner, both down I couldn't believe it. I still can't...like it was insane! I saw Seth was actually over the berm and RJ was on top of the berm and I was like ‘This is crazy’ and I think it was only like four or five laps to go. And yeah, just did it. It was...it was pretty crazy.”