The dust has settled on the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season. After an awesome season in all three classes, three different champions have been crowned, writing themselves into the history books next to their respective #1 categories.

Cooper Webb wrote himself into the history books in a few different ways. Check out more on Webb’s records here. Webb is also now inside the top ten in all-time premier class SX wins.

In terms of the 450SX Class specifically, we saw seven different race winners in 17 rounds in 2025. Chase Sexton led the field with seven wins over Webb’s five wins. Then, five different riders all had one win each.

Here are some notes on the active riders (highlighted by a * in the chart) below.

Active Rider 450SX Career Wins

Nine active riders have at least one 450SX race win.

Eli Tomac: 53 (1 in 2025)

Cooper Webb: 30 (5 in 2025)

Ken Roczen: 23 (1 in 2025)

Chase Sexton: 16 (7 in 2025)

Jason Anderson: 14

Jett Lawrence: 9 (1 in 2025)

Justin Barcia: 6

Aaron Plessinger: 2 (1 in 2025)

Malcolm Stewart: 1 (2025)