The dust has settled on the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season. After an awesome season in all three classes, three different champions have been crowned, writing themselves into the history books next to their respective #1 categories.
Cooper Webb wrote himself into the history books in a few different ways. Check out more on Webb’s records here. Webb is also now inside the top ten in all-time premier class SX wins.
In terms of the 450SX Class specifically, we saw seven different race winners in 17 rounds in 2025. Chase Sexton led the field with seven wins over Webb’s five wins. Then, five different riders all had one win each.
Here are some notes on the active riders (highlighted by a * in the chart) below.
Active Rider 450SX Career Wins
Nine active riders have at least one 450SX race win.
Eli Tomac: 53 (1 in 2025)
Cooper Webb: 30 (5 in 2025)
Ken Roczen: 23 (1 in 2025)
Chase Sexton: 16 (7 in 2025)
Jason Anderson: 14
Jett Lawrence: 9 (1 in 2025)
Justin Barcia: 6
Aaron Plessinger: 2 (1 in 2025)
Malcolm Stewart: 1 (2025)
Now, take a look at the all-time premier class AMA Supercross wins list. As we all know, Jeremy McGrath’s 72 leads the way, but Tomac sits second all-time with 53 now. Webb is now eighth on the all-time wins list with 30. Sexton now has 16 450SX wins, which ties him for 17th on the all-time wins list with Jean Michael Bayle. Take the full all-time wins list below.
Supercross Premier Class All Time Wins List
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Wins
|1
|Jeremy McGrath
|Sun City, CA
|72
|2
|Eli Tomac*
|Cortez, CO
|53
|3
|James Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|50
|4
|Ricky Carmichael
|Havana, FL
|48
|5
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|44
|6
|Ryan Villpoto
|Seattle, WA
|41
|7
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|34
|8
|Cooper Webb*
|Newport, NC
|30
|9
|Rick Johnson
|El Cajon, CA
|28
|10
|Bob Hannah
|Whittier, CA
|27
|11
|Ken Roczen*
|Mattstedt, Germany
|23
|12
|Jeff Ward
|Mission Viejo, CA
|20
|13
|Damon Bradshaw
|Charlotte, NC
|19
|14
|Kevin Windham
|Centerville, MS
|18
|15
|Mark Barnett
|Bridgeview, IL
|17
|15
|Jeff Stanton
|Sherwood, MI
|17
|17
|Jean Michael Bayle
|France
|16
|17
|Chase Sexton*
|La Moille, IL
|16
|19
|Jason Anderson*
|Edgewood, NM
|14
|20
|David Bailey
|Sugar Tree, VA
|12
|20
|Ezra Lusk
|Bainbridge, GA
|12
|22
|Mike Bell
|Lakewood, CA
|11
|23
|Broc Glover
|El Cajon, CA
|10
|23
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|10
|23
|Mike LaRocco
|La Porte, IN
|10
|26
|Jett Lawrence*
|Landsborough, Australia
|9
|27
|Jimmy Ellis
|Cobalt, CT
|8
|27
|Ron Lechien
|El Cajon, CA
|8
|29
|Jeff Emig
|Independence, MO
|7
|29
|Johnny O'Mara
|Van Nuys, CA
|7
|29
|David Vuillemin
|Murrieta, CA
|7
|32
|Justin Barcia*
|Monroe, NY
|6
|33
|Kent Howerton
|San Antonio, TX
|5
|33
|Mike Kiedrowski
|Canyon Country, CA
|5
|33
|Davi Millsaps
|Cairo, GA
|5
|33
|Trey Canard
|Shawnee, OK
|5
|37
|Doug Henry
|Torrington, CT
|4
|37
|Donnie Hansen
|Simi Valley, CA
|4
|37
|Darrell Shultz
|Orangevale, CA
|4
|37
|Jim Weinert
|Middletown, NY
|4
|41
|Larry Ward
|Woodinville, WA
|3
|41
|Marty Smith
|San Diego, CA
|3
|43
|Marty Tripes
|Santee, CA
|2
|43
|Aaron Plessinger*
|Hamilton, OH
|2
|43
|Tony DiStefano
|Bristol, PA
|2
|46
|Malcolm Stewart*
|Haines City, FL
|1
|46
|Andrew Short
|Colorado Springs, CO
|1
|46
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|1
|46
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|1
|46
|Michael R Craig
|El Cajon, CA
|1
|46
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|1
|46
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|1
|46
|Doug Dubach
|Costa Mesa, CA
|1
|46
|Jim Pomeroy
|Yakima, WA
|1
|46
|Jaroslav Falta
|Czechia
|1
|46
|Gaylon Mosier
|Garden Grove, CA
|1
|46
|Steve Wise
|Mcallen, TX
|1
|46
|Chuck Sun
|Sherwood, OR
|1
|46
|Rex Staten
|Fontana, CA
|1
|46
|Rick Ryan
|San Jose, CA
|1
|46
|Jeff Matiasevich
|La Habra Heights, CA
|1
|46
|Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|1
|46
|Pierre Karsmakers
|The Netherlands
|1
|46
|Greg Albertyn
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|1
|46
|Damon W Huffman
|Saugus, CA
|1
|46
|Sebastien Tortelli
|France
|1
|46
|John Dowd
|Chicopee, MA
|1
|46
|Nathan Ramsey
|Hixson, TN
|1
|46
|Josh Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|1
Note: Through the 2025 season
As of May 13, 2025