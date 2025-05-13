Results Archive
All-Time Premier Class Wins List

All-Time Premier Class Wins List

May 13, 2025, 1:30pm

The dust has settled on the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season. After an awesome season in all three classes, three different champions have been crowned, writing themselves into the history books next to their respective #1 categories.

Cooper Webb wrote himself into the history books in a few different ways. Check out more on Webb’s records here. Webb is also now inside the top ten in all-time premier class SX wins. 

In terms of the 450SX Class specifically, we saw seven different race winners in 17 rounds in 2025. Chase Sexton led the field with seven wins over Webb’s five wins. Then, five different riders all had one win each.

Here are some notes on the active riders (highlighted by a * in the chart) below.

Active Rider 450SX Career Wins

Nine active riders have at least one 450SX race win.

Eli Tomac: 53 (1 in 2025)
Cooper Webb: 30 (5 in 2025)
Ken Roczen: 23 (1 in 2025)
Chase Sexton: 16 (7 in 2025)
Jason Anderson: 14
Jett Lawrence: 9 (1 in 2025)
Justin Barcia: 6
Aaron Plessinger: 2 (1 in 2025)
Malcolm Stewart: 1 (2025)

  • Sexton wins the Anaheim 1 SX.
    Sexton wins the Anaheim 1 SX. Align Media
  • Tomac wins the San Diego SX.
    Tomac wins the San Diego SX. Align Media
  • Jett Lawrence wins the Anaheim 2 SX.
    Jett Lawrence wins the Anaheim 2 SX. Align Media
  • Stewart wins the Tampa SX.
    Stewart wins the Tampa SX. Align Media
  • Webb wins the Detroit SX.
    Webb wins the Detroit SX. Align Media
  • Roczen wins the Daytona SX.
    Roczen wins the Daytona SX. Align Media
  • Plessinger wins the Foxborough SX.
    Plessinger wins the Foxborough SX. Align Media

Now, take a look at the all-time premier class AMA Supercross wins list. As we all know, Jeremy McGrath’s 72 leads the way, but Tomac sits second all-time with 53 now. Webb is now eighth on the all-time wins list with 30. Sexton now has 16 450SX wins, which ties him for 17th on the all-time wins list with Jean Michael Bayle. Take the full all-time wins list below.

Supercross Premier Class All Time Wins List

PositionRiderHometownWins
1Jeremy McGrathSun City, CA72
2Eli Tomac*Cortez, CO53
3James StewartHaines City, FL50
4Ricky CarmichaelHavana, FL48
5Chad ReedKurri Kurri, Australia44
6Ryan VillpotoSeattle, WA41
7Ryan DungeyBelle Plaine, MN 34
8Cooper Webb*Newport, NC30
9Rick JohnsonEl Cajon, CA28
10Bob HannahWhittier, CA27
11Ken Roczen*Mattstedt, Germany23
12Jeff WardMission Viejo, CA 20
13Damon BradshawCharlotte, NC 19
14Kevin WindhamCenterville, MS 18
15Mark BarnettBridgeview, IL 17
15Jeff StantonSherwood, MI 17
17Jean Michael BayleFrance16
17Chase Sexton*La Moille, IL16
19Jason Anderson*Edgewood, NM 14
20David BaileySugar Tree, VA12
20Ezra LuskBainbridge, GA 12
22Mike BellLakewood, CA 11
23Broc GloverEl Cajon, CA 10
23Marvin MusquinLa Reole, France10
23Mike LaRoccoLa Porte, IN 10
26Jett Lawrence*Landsborough, Australia 9
27Jimmy EllisCobalt, CT8
27Ron LechienEl Cajon, CA8
29Jeff EmigIndependence, MO 7
29Johnny O'MaraVan Nuys, CA7
29David VuilleminMurrieta, CA7
32Justin Barcia*Monroe, NY 6
33Kent HowertonSan Antonio, TX 5
33Mike KiedrowskiCanyon Country, CA5
33Davi MillsapsCairo, GA5
33Trey CanardShawnee, OK5
37Doug HenryTorrington, CT4
37Donnie HansenSimi Valley, CA4
37Darrell ShultzOrangevale, CA4
37Jim WeinertMiddletown, NY4
41Larry WardWoodinville, WA3
41Marty SmithSan Diego, CA3
43Marty TripesSantee, CA2
43Aaron Plessinger*Hamilton, OH2
43Tony DiStefanoBristol, PA2
46Malcolm Stewart*Haines City, FL1
46Andrew ShortColorado Springs, CO 1
46Cole SeelyNewbury Park, CA1
46Justin BraytonFort Dodge, IA1
46Michael R CraigEl Cajon, CA1
46Blake BaggettGrand Terrace, CA1
46Zach OsborneAbingdon, VA1
46Doug DubachCosta Mesa, CA1
46Jim PomeroyYakima, WA1
46Jaroslav FaltaCzechia1
46Gaylon MosierGarden Grove, CA1
46Steve WiseMcallen, TX1
46Chuck SunSherwood, OR1
46Rex StatenFontana, CA1
46Rick RyanSan Jose, CA1
46Jeff MatiasevichLa Habra Heights, CA1
46Josh GrantRiverside, CA1
46Pierre KarsmakersThe Netherlands1
46Greg AlbertynJohannesburg, South Africa1
46Damon W HuffmanSaugus, CA1
46Sebastien TortelliFrance1
46John DowdChicopee, MA 1
46Nathan RamseyHixson, TN1
46Josh HillYoncalla, OR1

Note: Through the 2025 season
As of May 13, 2025

