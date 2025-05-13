Results Archive
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
News
Full Schedule

The Genesis of Monster Energy AMA Supercross

May 13, 2025, 1:10pm
The Genesis of Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 51st season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross wrapped up over the weekend with a thrilling 17th and final round inside Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb claimed his third 450SX title, cementing his place among the sport’s all-time greats. His teammate Haiden Deegan won his first 250SX championship in the West Division, which means the 19-year-old now holds the #1 plate in both AMA Supercross and Motocross, as well as the SuperMotocross World Championship. And Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle of France repeated as champion in a wild 250SX East Division title chase. A record 19 different riders won between the two classes, as well as seven different motorcycle manufacturers. All told, the 2025 series had the largest television/streaming audience this championship has ever seen.

Now that it’s time to take a breather before the AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off, we thought this would be a good time to repeat a history lesson on the invention of what is now Monster Energy AMA Supercross: the 1972 Superbowl of Motocross, held inside the Los Angeles Coliseum. First printed in our October 2001 issue of Racer X Illustrated, here is our feature: “Genesis.”

Read Now
