The Genesis of Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 51st season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross wrapped up over the weekend with a thrilling 17th and final round inside Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb claimed his third 450SX title, cementing his place among the sport’s all-time greats. His teammate Haiden Deegan won his first 250SX championship in the West Division, which means the 19-year-old now holds the #1 plate in both AMA Supercross and Motocross, as well as the SuperMotocross World Championship. And Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle of France repeated as champion in a wild 250SX East Division title chase. A record 19 different riders won between the two classes, as well as seven different motorcycle manufacturers. All told, the 2025 series had the largest television/streaming audience this championship has ever seen.

Now that it’s time to take a breather before the AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off, we thought this would be a good time to repeat a history lesson on the invention of what is now Monster Energy AMA Supercross: the 1972 Superbowl of Motocross, held inside the Los Angeles Coliseum. First printed in our October 2001 issue of Racer X Illustrated, here is our feature: “Genesis.”