Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 17 (of 17) - Salt Lake City SX - Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|16:17.644
|47.483
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|16:26.898
|9.255
|47.960
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Tom Vialle
|16:29.115
|2.218
|48.272
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|16:29.928
|0.812
|48.021
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|16:36.393
|6.466
|48.630
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:37.481
|1.089
|48.311
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|16:38.720
|1.239
|48.439
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Jo Shimoda
|16:41.257
|2.537
|48.532
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|9
|Coty Schock
|16:45.305
|4.048
|48.969
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Drew Adams
|16:48.370
|3.065
|48.889
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kawasaki KX250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|21:36.924
|46.710
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:46.513
|9.589
|47.333
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
|3
|Justin Cooper
|21:51.204
|4.692
|47.224
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Cooper Webb
|21:57.222
|6.018
|47.053
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Joey Savatgy
|22:01.794
|4.573
|47.846
|Thomasville, GA
|Honda CRF450R
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|22:02.660
|0.866
|47.913
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|Dean Wilson
|22:07.088
|4.428
|47.971
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|8
|Justin Hill
|22:12.674
|5.587
|47.824
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Shane McElrath
|22:19.801
|7.127
|47.280
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|22:22.078
|2.278
|48.277
|Avignon, France
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|221
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|189
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|171
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|163
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|145
|6
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|139
|7
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|131
|8
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|126
|9
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|78
|10
|Lux Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|71
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|180
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|177
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|173
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|137
|5
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|131
|6
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|130
|7
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|123
|8
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|85
|9
|
Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|78
|10
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|77
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|365
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|363
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|281
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|277
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|271
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|255
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|194
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|194
|9
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|192
|10
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|185
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Standings After Round 17 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|204
|25
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|180
|22
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|179
|20
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|172
|18
|5
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|171
|17
|6
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|169
|16
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|151
|15
|8
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|145
|14
|9
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|139
|13
|10
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|134
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|365
|25
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|363
|22
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|281
|20
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|277
|18
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|271
|17
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|255
|16
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|194
|15
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|194
|14
|9
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|192
|13
|10
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|185
|12
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 8 (of 20) - MXGP of Spain
MXGP
MXGP of Spain - MX2May 11, 2025
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|1 - 4
|Husqvarna
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|5 - 1
|KTM
|3
|Sacha Coenen
|6 - 2
|KTM
|4
|Liam Everts
|2 - 6
|Husqvarna
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|3 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Simon Längenfelder
|8 - 3
|KTM
|7
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|4 - 10
|Honda
|8
|Camden McLellan
|7 - 7
|Triumph
|9
|Rick Elzinga
|13 - 8
|Yamaha
|10
|Valerio Lata
|9 - 12
|Honda
MXGP
MXGP of Spain - MXGPMay 11, 2025
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Romain Febvre
|1 - 2
|Kawasaki
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|4 - 1
|KTM
|3
|Ruben Fernandez
|3 - 4
|Honda
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|2 - 9
|Yamaha
|5
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|8 - 3
|Yamaha
|6
|
Jeffrey Herlings
|7 - 6
|KTM
|7
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|6 - 7
|Fantic
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|5 - 12
|Fantic
|9
|Pauls Jonass
|11 - 10
|Kawasaki
|10
|Ben Watson
|12 - 11
|Beta
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|400
|3
|Simon Längenfelder
|387
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|384
|4
|Liam Everts
|323
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|279
|6
|Sacha Coenen
|266
|7
|Camden McLellan
|246
|8
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|217
|9
|Cas Valk
|196
|10
|Valerio Lata
|194
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Romain Febvre
|386
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|337
|4
|Tim Gajser
|305
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|282
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|261
|7
|Maxime Renaux
|259
|6
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|223
|9
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|201
|8
|Kevin Horgmo
|195
|10
|Jeremy Seewer
|179
2025 US Sprint Enduro Series
Round 6 - King of the Mountain Sprint Enduro in Kingwood, West Virginia
Overall Results
1. Cody Barnes (Hon)
2. Liam Draper (Yam)
3. Grant Davis (KTM)
4. Toby Cleveland (Hsq)
5. Craig Delong (Hsq)
7. Cooper Jones (KTM)
8. Gavis Simon (Hsq)
9. JoJo Cunningham (Hon)
10. Cole Whitmer (GG)
Championship Standings
Other Championship Standings
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Through Round 6 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|123
|2
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|117
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|101
|4
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|93
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|87
|6
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|84
|7
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|77
|8
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|66
|9
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|59
|10
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|57
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|159
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|143
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|133
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|106
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|94
|6
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|83
|7
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|70
|8
|Hunter D Bush
|Sciota, PA
|69
|9
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|62
|10
|Toby D Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|57
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|149
|2
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|108
|3
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|101
|4
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|95
|5
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|87
|6
|Huck Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|83
|7
|Luke Brown
|Wellington
|62
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|60
|9
|Tyler Scheels
|Monterey, TN
|56
|10
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|48
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|154
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|141
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|119
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|101
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|79
|6
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|78
|7
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|76
|8
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|66
|9
|Danielle Mcdonald
|Parkes
|63
|10
|Ellie Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|62
2025 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|Tom Vialle (KTM)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|Alexander Fedortsov (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Vince Friese (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Daniel Sanders (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles