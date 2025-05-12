Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
News
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

May 12, 2025, 9:00am

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 17 (of 17) - Salt Lake City SX - Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Showdown

May 10, 2025
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:17.644 47.483 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer 16:26.898 9.255 47.960 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:29.115 2.218 48.272 Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:29.928 0.812 48.021 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman 16:36.393 6.466 48.630 Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
6 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 16:37.481 1.089 48.311 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
7 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 16:38.720 1.239 48.439 Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX250
8 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 16:41.257 2.537 48.532 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
9 Coty Schock Coty Schock 16:45.305 4.048 48.969 Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
10 Drew Adams Drew Adams 16:48.370 3.065 48.889 Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) Align Media
250SX Class podium (riders left to right): Julien Beaumer, Haiden Deegan, and Tom Vialle.
250SX Class podium (riders left to right): Julien Beaumer, Haiden Deegan, and Tom Vialle.
 Align Media
Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX

May 10, 2025
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:36.924 46.710 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:46.513 9.589 47.333 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:51.204 4.692 47.224 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:57.222 6.018 47.053 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 22:01.794 4.573 47.846 Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
6 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 22:02.660 0.866 47.913 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Dean Wilson Dean Wilson 22:07.088 4.428 47.971 Scotland, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF450R Works Edition
8 Justin Hill Justin Hill 22:12.674 5.587 47.824 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath 22:19.801 7.127 47.280 Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
10 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 22:22.078 2.278 48.277 Avignon, France France Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Full Results
Chase Sexton (KTM)
Chase Sexton (KTM) Align Media
450SX Class podium (riders left to right): Malcolm Stewart, Chase Sexton, and Justin Cooper.
450SX Class podium (riders left to right): Malcolm Stewart, Chase Sexton, and Justin Cooper. Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 221
2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 189
3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 171
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 163
5Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 145
6Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 139
7Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 131
8Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 126
9Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States 78
10Lux Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 71
Full Standings
2025 250SX West Division Champion Haiden Deegan and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing crew.
2025 250SX West Division Champion Haiden Deegan and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing crew. Align Media
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 180
2Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 177
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 173
4Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 137
5Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 131
6Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 130
7Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 123
8Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 85
9Max Anstie
Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 78
10Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 77
Full Standings
2025 250SX East Division Champion Tom Vialle and the Red Bull KTM team.
2025 250SX East Division Champion Tom Vialle and the Red Bull KTM team. Align Media
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 365
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 363
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 281
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 277
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 271
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 255
7Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 194
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 194
9Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 192
10Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 185
Full Standings
2025 450SX Champion Cooper Webb and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing crew.
2025 450SX Champion Cooper Webb and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing crew. Align Media

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Standings After Round 17 (of 31) 

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 204 25
2Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 180 22
3Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 179 20
4Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 172 18
5Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 171 17
6R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 169 16
7Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 151 15
8Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 145 14
9Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 139 13
10Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 134 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 365 25
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 363 22
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 281 20
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 277 18
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 271 17
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 255 16
7Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 194 15
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 194 14
9Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 192 13
10Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 185 12
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 8 (of 20) - MXGP of Spain

MXGP

MXGP of Spain - MX2

May 11, 2025
TBA
Rider Motos Bike
1 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 1 - 4 Husqvarna
2 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 5 - 1 KTM
3 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 6 - 2 KTM
4 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 2 - 6 Husqvarna
5 Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France 3 - 5 Yamaha
6 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 8 - 3 KTM
7 Ferruccio Zanchi Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 4 - 10 Honda
8 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 7 - 7 Triumph
9 Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga The Netherlands 13 - 8 Yamaha
10 Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 9 - 12 Honda
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Spain - MXGP

May 11, 2025
TBA
Rider Motos Bike
1 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 1 - 2 Kawasaki
2 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 4 - 1 KTM
3 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 3 - 4 Honda
4 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 2 - 9 Yamaha
5 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 8 - 3 Yamaha
6 Jeffrey Herlings
Jeffrey Herlings 		The Netherlands 7 - 6 KTM
7 Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi Italy 6 - 7 Fantic
8 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 5 - 12 Fantic
9 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 11 - 10 Kawasaki
10 Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom 12 - 11 Beta
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 400
3Simon Längenfelder Germany 387
2Andrea Adamo Italy 384
4Liam Everts Belgium 323
5Thibault Benistant France 279
6Sacha Coenen Belgium 266
7Camden McLellan South Africa 246
8Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 217
9Cas Valk The Netherlands 196
10Valerio Lata Italy 194
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
1Romain Febvre France 386
2Lucas Coenen Belgium 337
4Tim Gajser Slovenia 305
3Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 282
5Ruben Fernandez Spain 261
7Maxime Renaux France 259
6Andrea Bonacorsi Italy 223
9Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 201
8Kevin Horgmo Norway 195
10Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 179
Full Standings

2025 US Sprint Enduro Series

Round 6 - King of the Mountain Sprint Enduro in Kingwood, West Virginia

Overall Results

1. Cody Barnes (Hon)
2. Liam Draper (Yam)
3. Grant Davis (KTM)
4. Toby Cleveland (Hsq)
5. Craig Delong (Hsq)
7. Cooper Jones (KTM)
8. Gavis Simon (Hsq)
9. JoJo Cunningham (Hon)
10. Cole Whitmer (GG)

Cody Barnes (Honda)
Cody Barnes (Honda) Art Pepin

Championship Standings

Other Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Through Round 6 (of 13)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 123
2Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 117
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 101
4Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 93
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 87
6Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 84
7Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 77
8Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 66
9Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 59
10Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 57
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 159
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 143
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 133
4Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 106
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 94
6Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 83
7Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 70
8Hunter D Bush Sciota, PA United States 69
9Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 62
10Toby D Cleveland Erin, NY United States 57
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 149
2Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 108
3Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 101
4Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 95
5James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 87
6Huck Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 83
7Luke Brown Wellington 62
8Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 60
9Tyler Scheels Monterey, TN United States 56
10Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 48
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 154
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 141
3Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 119
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 101
5Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 79
6Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 78
7Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 76
8Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 66
9Danielle Mcdonald Parkes 63
10Ellie Winland Zanesville, OH United States 62
Full Standings

2025 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper Webb (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
Tom Vialle (KTM)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
Alexander Fedortsov (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Vince Friese (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Daniel Sanders (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
