After the conclusion of the final round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship on Saturday, Seth Hammaker found himself in the unfortunate position knowing what it's like to have a championship in his grasp, then yanked away in the final moments. After passing Tom Vialle in the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown, Hammaker was in position to bring the title home, but he would run into problems when briefly clashing with Julien Beaumer, and later, when he was helped to the dirt by RJ Hampshire. Just like that, his 250SX East Division championship evaporated in what was surely one of the most gut wrenching moments of his career. Yet, despite the unenviable circumstances he found himself in afterward, Hammaker was gracious enough to take time to give us an interview and share his perspective of how his night unfolded in Salt Lake City.

I won’t waste your time asking how your day went, let’s just get right to the main event. Were you aware you were in position to win the championship at one point?

Yeah, 100 percent. I was well aware of where I needed to be once I got around Tom [Vialle]. I knew I needed to beat Tom. Then RJ [Hampshire], I wasn’t too concerned about him passing me because I still would have beat him in the tiebreaker. He had different plans and put us both down and handed that one to Tom. I got up and rode as hard as I could to try to get Tom there at the end, but it wasn’t enough. From RJ, I didn’t expect that, that early in the race. He just went for the kill.