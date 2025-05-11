Chase Sexton isn’t known for being dirty, but were you at least a little surprised when he didn’t hassle Webb at all when he passed him for the lead in the main event?

Not really, honestly. He checked up a little when he passed him to see if he could bait him into a battle but Webb wasn’t going to engage in that. Sexton is too classy for nonsense. It was a very unlikely equation for Sexton to be able to win the race and also manufacture a situation where Webb gets sixth or worse. He would need to slow the race to a standstill, get Shane McElrath, Joey Savatgy, and others involved and then hope Webb makes a critical mistake. It was just too much to ask. Pittsburgh was the pivotal moment in my mind. Webb changed the math that night and the rest was history.

Justin Cooper seemed like he wanted absolutely no business in going by Webb in the main event, but when Malcom Stewart went by both of them Cooper decided it was go-time and passed Webb. Do you think this was to ensure Stewart didn’t surpass him for third overall in the points?

J-Coop was hoping that Malcolm wouldn’t close that gap for the first half of the race. He would have sat on Coop’s rear wheel the whole race or at least until the very end if needed. Once Stewart went by and Webb had a big gap to fifth, he understood it was safe to make the move. Everything about that race was managing the situation for Webb and J-Coop. They both knew the scenarios and were making decisions accordingly. Denver was a master class of management, but J-Coop and SLC was more of the same. I’m sure he would have liked to land on the podium in SLC but he and Webb are tighter than the podium bonus. It wouldn’t shock me if Webb sent a thank you gift in the form of a third place bonus, either. Webb knows that J-Coop checked up more than anyone else. Those types of decisions are remembered and appreciated.