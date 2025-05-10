Results Archive
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Heat 2 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Dean Wilson
Full Results
250SX Showdown Last Chance Qualifier Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Hunter Yoder
  3. Devin Simonson
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Qualifying Race Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying Race Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Längenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
News
Full Schedule

Cole Davies out for Salt Lake City Following Collision with Jordon Smith

May 10, 2025, 2:40pm
Cole Davies out for Salt Lake City Following Collision with Jordon Smith

Cole Davies to Supercross Finale with Arm Injury After Getting Landed on By Jordon Smith

In the first 250SX West Division timed qualifying session Cole Davies made an unfortunate mistake in a rhythm lane and opted to roll out the last few jumps. Unbeknownst to him, Jordon Smith was already in the air behind him and had nowhere to go. Smith collided with the back of Davies as he descended, and Davies was ejected from his motorcycle. Smith was able to get up, but Davies lay motionless for a while before medics eventually loaded him onto the Alpinestars Medical Mule. Initial reports have Davies at a local hospital with an arm injury, which is too bad, but it's much better than it could have been. Smith has a bruised back and road rash and will skip the second qualifier, but plans on lining up to race this evening.

Read Now
