Cole Davies out for Salt Lake City Following Collision with Jordon Smith

Cole Davies to Supercross Finale with Arm Injury After Getting Landed on By Jordon Smith

In the first 250SX West Division timed qualifying session Cole Davies made an unfortunate mistake in a rhythm lane and opted to roll out the last few jumps. Unbeknownst to him, Jordon Smith was already in the air behind him and had nowhere to go. Smith collided with the back of Davies as he descended, and Davies was ejected from his motorcycle. Smith was able to get up, but Davies lay motionless for a while before medics eventually loaded him onto the Alpinestars Medical Mule. Initial reports have Davies at a local hospital with an arm injury, which is too bad, but it's much better than it could have been. Smith has a bruised back and road rash and will skip the second qualifier, but plans on lining up to race this evening.