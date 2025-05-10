Geerts And Benistant Claim MXGP of Spain Qualifying Race Wins

MXGP

With the red plate freshly attached to his factory Kawasaki, Romain Febvre was clearly feeling good with it as he topped both Free and Time Practice sessions, and brilliantly for Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP, Pauls Jonass made it a 1-2 for the green machines with a time just two-tenths away from the Frenchman’s! Home hero Ruben Fernandez gave the local fans some hope with the third best time for Honda HRC.

However, that was as good as it got for the Spaniard, as he fell in the first corner of the Qualifying Race and suffered lacerations to his right arm in the crash. In a separate incident, both of the main Italian hopes hit the ground hard, as Fantic Factory Racing’s Andrea Bonacorsi was sent over the handlebars after hitting the rear wheel of Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX-Team rider Jeremy Seewer, and Mattia Guadagnini couldn’t avoid his countryman, putting the other Ducati onto the ground as other riders also came to a halt in the melee.

Firing into the lead from the 12th gate pick, however, was Geerts, his front wheel pawing the air for several metres and taking a clean Holeshot ahead of Seewer, Febvre, and Jonass! In-form rookie Lucas Coenen was initially fifth for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

Before the pack reached the finish line to start the first full lap of the track, Febvre had shot past Seewer for second, while Jonass lost out to both Coenen and Renaux, dropping the Latvian to sixth.

It was then Seewer’s turn to lose two positions as Coenen ran him wide along the start straight and Renaux took the chance to also dive past the Swiss rider. With the rain driving onto the circuit to make the surface all the more slippery than it already was, Febvre immediately attacked the rear wheel of Geerts, who was enjoying his first laps in the lead of a GP race since moving up to the premiere class.

TEM JP253 KTM Racing Team rider Jan Pancar was initially in the top seven, but got shuffled down the order in the first three laps by the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP machine of Calvin Vlaanderen, then Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings, and finally Glenn Coldenhoff, who would hold onto ninth for Fantic Factory Racing MXGP ahead of Pancar.

Vlaanderen moved up the field well, also passing Jonass on lap four, then Seewer on lap six. The Swiss veteran took sixth at the flag ahead of Jonass and Herlings, while Vlaanderen continued his good run of form by making it three blue bikes in the top five!

All eyes were on the fight for the lead, however, as Febvre was continually frustrated by Geerts, taking him until lap ten to work his way into a pass, done under braking on a downhill left-hander in the middle of the track! Coenen, who had been lurking since the early laps, then closed to the rear wheel of the Yamaha, and was looking at a move into the same corner when they both suddenly found Febvre on the ground in front of them.

Geerts held firm in the lead again, but the younger Belgian looked menacing at the start of the final lap until his front wheel slipped from under him at the end of the start straight! In his haste to remount he dropped the bike again, allowing both Febvre and Renaux through to take second and third.

Geerts was able to enjoy a fairly relaxed final lap with a ten-second cushion over Febvre, and punched the air in delighted relief that his long wait for success in MXGP had finally come to an end.

The result must surely encourage other riders that have been battling Jago down the field all year, that with a good start anything is possible in MXGP! Even though Febvre’s lead at the top has now stretched to 45 points over Coenen, tomorrow’s GP races should be massively entertaining for everyone watching!

Jago Geerts: "It was really crazy. I finally got a good start, took the holeshot and just led lap after lap. I felt really good. Febvre was pushing me, but I kept going. He passed me at one point but then had a small crash so I could take the lead again. Just super happy with this win after a tough time. I knew it was coming back, so it’s nice to see it now."