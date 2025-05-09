Results Archive
Supercross
Pittsburgh
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
GNCC
Powerline Park
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Supercross
Denver
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
Zach Osborne Announced as Moto Brand Ambassador for Beta USA

May 9, 2025, 1:10pm
Zach Osborne Announced as Moto Brand Ambassador for Beta USA

The following press release is from Beta Motorcycles:

Beta USA Introduces Zach Osborne as Moto Brand Ambassador

Beta USA is proud to welcome Zach Osborne as the company’s newest Brand Ambassador. In his new role, Osborne will contribute to the brand’s growth by assisting with bike testing, working closely with Beta’s riders, and attending select events across the country to promote the Beta name.

Osborne brings a wealth of experience to the team. A household name in the racing world, his professional career spans over 16 years and includes four major U.S. championships. He was crowned the AMA Pro Motocross 450 Class Champion in 2020 and claimed both the 250SX East and 250MX Championships in 2017. His career highlights also include 20 AMA Pro Motocross 250 Class podiums, 7 wins in the 250 class, and 4 victories in the 450 class. Following his Supercross and Motocross retirement, Osborne returned to full-time racing in 2022 in the off-road world as well in GNCC competition.

“I’m honored to be a part of the Beta family. They are carving out a neat spot as a brand in our sport, and I’m excited for their future. I hope I can add momentum to the great work they are already doing and have some fun along the way,” said Osborne.

Tim Pilg from Beta USA:

"I am very happy to have Zach be a part of our special company. Our race team has already been very successful these past couple seasons in all aspects of events and Zach will be able to add even more to that success. We not only have him working on the racing side of things but also in attending some different ride events and representing the Beta brand as well in a fun way. It is going to be a great year!" 

