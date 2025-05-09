Vohland had finishes of 21-9-5-10-6-18-8-6 heading into the supercross return to Pittsburgh to cap off the schedule’s historic Northeast swing. A California boy turned full-time East Coaster, Vohland said he liked racing the 250SX East Division.

“I honestly like it,” he said. “Fits my style more. I like when it's more rutted and rough, and honestly, Dirt Wurx have been doing a crazy, crazy good job with prepping the tracks this year and honestly haven't been getting too gnarly. …So yeah, I like East Coast dirt; I like when it rains a little bit like this because it gets techy and it gets challenging for the guys, and I feel like that suits my style the most.”

Watching videos, he learned a little bit about his starts and began using starting blocks, a feature now seen more often down on the starting gates.

“I've been dragging my bad foot a little bit because of my foot drop, and it's just been touching the dirt and it's maybe it's just cost me that little inch that gets the other guys' bars ahead of me,” he said. “So, we're on some very small blocks now to where my feet stay above the ground, above the gate and everything. So yeah, that's just another step. And we've just been slowly working. Nothing too crazy but just been getting better and better every week.”

He also said his year has had its ups and downs, but he feels he pushed through the best he could.

“Health wise, I'm good,” he said. “I've stayed on the bike and haven't had many crashes and any really major injury that hindered me all year. You know, I haven't had to deal with something too bad, besides my one from last year. But I'm good. So, I'm glad with that. I don't have to be in and out [of racing] and, you know, the race weekend will beat you up, but I've been somewhat healthy and just been kind of chugging along and building and building and building. So, I've been it's been a bit of a building year for me. I've had some good results here and there, but definitely want to get on the box hopefully before the end of the season. And I feel like this is probably my best chance this weekend.”

Maybe not the way he envisioned it—by inheriting third place from a crash by RJ Hampshire late in the main event the following day—but he landed in third place on the night. Finally, he etched his name as a podium finisher.

“It was such a long road for me, coming out of the hospital, with the injury—the hip dislocation—and then having a sciatic nerve problem and losing pretty much all feeling in my foot and also mobility as well,” he said after the race. “And yeah, it was such a long road, and I went through so many ups and downs. And there were a lot of days when I was in the midst of the injury where I didn’t even know if I’d ever be able to race again. But then the hand brake kinda became an idea and I just kinda ran with it. And we went through so many different variations of it. …We had to go to a new system. Halfway through the season—Daytona was the first race I had on the new system—and kinda, that was it, I was like, ‘Okay, this is solid enough to where I can do what I need to do,’ and just kinda built from there. And it’s just been a slow, steady build. Yeah, we’ve been working hard at Club. Yeah, it’s good to finally get that first podium and kinda get that monkey off the back and just a lot of weight lifted off my shoulders.”