Results Archive
Supercross
Pittsburgh
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
GNCC
Powerline Park
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Supercross
Denver
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
Watch: Salt Lake City SX Pre-Race Press Conference Live at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific

May 9, 2025, 12:00pm
Top riders from the 250SX and 450SX classes take questions ahead of round 17 of the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Starting at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured riders: Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton in 450SX, plus Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle, Seth Hammaker, and RJ Hampshire from the 250SX divisions.

Check out the TV broadcast/streaming information for Saturday below.

  • Supercross

    Salt Lake City

     Saturday, May 10
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 10 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 10 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 10 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 10 - 6:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 10 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 10 - 7:00 PM
      USA
Salt Lake City Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Main image by Mitch Kendra

