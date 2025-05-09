Watch: Salt Lake City SX Pre-Race Press Conference Live at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
May 9, 2025, 12:00pm
Top riders from the 250SX and 450SX classes take questions ahead of round 17 of the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Starting at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Featured riders: Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton in 450SX, plus Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle, Seth Hammaker, and RJ Hampshire from the 250SX divisions.
Salt Lake CitySaturday, May 10
Main image by Mitch Kendra