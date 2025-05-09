Results Archive
Supercross
Pittsburgh
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
GNCC
Powerline Park
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Supercross
Denver
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
Denver SX Infield Access - RAW Trackside Footage

May 9, 2025, 7:50am

Tom Journet's camera captured the goods from Empower Field at Mile High, where Haiden Deegan and Chase Sexton took the victory in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Deegan also clinched the 250SX West Division title.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

