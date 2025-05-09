Tom Journet's camera captured the goods from Empower Field at Mile High, where Haiden Deegan and Chase Sexton took the victory in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Deegan also clinched the 250SX West Division title.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

