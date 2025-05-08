And then there was one. The finale of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has arrived. Salt Lake City, Utah, awaits the industry and has championships to deliver. Both the 250SX East Division and the premier 450SX Class are still undecided but scenarios are far from the same. The 250 East is a three-way dogfight and while RJ Hampshire is three points out, the showdown format makes this anyone’s title between he, Seth Hammaker, and defending champ Tom Vialle. The 450 class is all too familiar as its back to a nine-point lead and the yo-yo points swing will finally come to conclusion on Saturday. This weekend will not lack in drama or anticipation and the weather looks to be as antsy as everyone else. Perfect conditions await the salty showdown. What about the track?

The start is in the middle of the layout and bends into a left 180. A shorter version than what we saw in Pittsburgh or Denver, riders will want to position themselves to the middle/inside on the gates so they can control their destiny when it bends left. Shorter starts leave less time to move over for those on the outside, meaning qualifying positions in both the afternoon and heat races will matter more.

The first rhythm section will ask riders to go big. On a normal lap, riders will go triple, triple and then either step on-step off or quad into the corner. Any other variation than those two mentioned will be significantly slower.

After a 180-bowl berm, riders will enter a rhythm section that spans the length of the Utah Utes home sideline. The fastest line will be to go 3-4-3-1. That means railing the corner with speed to get the first triple, getting into the “pocket” to create pop for the next quad, and landing clean to get the final triple. For the elite 450’s, power won’t be a problem but watch for the 250’s to really work to execute here. They could settle for a triple, step-on step off, triple, single combo also but the original will be faster.