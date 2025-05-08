And then there was one. The finale of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has arrived. Salt Lake City, Utah, awaits the industry and has championships to deliver. Both the 250SX East Division and the premier 450SX Class are still undecided but scenarios are far from the same. The 250 East is a three-way dogfight and while RJ Hampshire is three points out, the showdown format makes this anyone’s title between he, Seth Hammaker, and defending champ Tom Vialle. The 450 class is all too familiar as its back to a nine-point lead and the yo-yo points swing will finally come to conclusion on Saturday. This weekend will not lack in drama or anticipation and the weather looks to be as antsy as everyone else. Perfect conditions await the salty showdown. What about the track?
The start is in the middle of the layout and bends into a left 180. A shorter version than what we saw in Pittsburgh or Denver, riders will want to position themselves to the middle/inside on the gates so they can control their destiny when it bends left. Shorter starts leave less time to move over for those on the outside, meaning qualifying positions in both the afternoon and heat races will matter more.
The first rhythm section will ask riders to go big. On a normal lap, riders will go triple, triple and then either step on-step off or quad into the corner. Any other variation than those two mentioned will be significantly slower.
After a 180-bowl berm, riders will enter a rhythm section that spans the length of the Utah Utes home sideline. The fastest line will be to go 3-4-3-1. That means railing the corner with speed to get the first triple, getting into the “pocket” to create pop for the next quad, and landing clean to get the final triple. For the elite 450’s, power won’t be a problem but watch for the 250’s to really work to execute here. They could settle for a triple, step-on step off, triple, single combo also but the original will be faster.
A 90 degree right has an inside-outside option, but the inside will be faster. There’s a single on the inside to deter riders but if riders can stand up and absorb the single, the shorter distance is simply too much for any carried momentum on the outside to overcome, especially when singling out of the prior section. If riders were tripling into the corner or something that carried a lot of speed, they might be forced to go outside but the single to end the section is the deciding factor here. They will hit the single from an outside-to-inside angle and then carry that arc over the single and turn down over the triple to bring their momentum back towards the middle of the landing. High level riding but that’s what these guys do. They are using geometry and physics whether they know it or not.
After the mentioned triple that spans the width of the stadium, riders will make another 90 degree right and enter another stadium-length-long rhythm section. The fastest line here on paper is to step over the first small obstacle, then go 3-4-3 and into the berm. The trickiest part will be getting to the downside of the triple-over-tabletop. If they can only get to the top, they could step off and double but that would be slower than tripling out. Watch for the 250’s to get creative here as their lack of power will make the iffy sections more difficult.
Salt Lake CitySaturday, May 10
After a netted 180 right, riders will hit a section almost identical to what Tampa offered. The Tampa corner was a 90 left that left riders with no entry speed but this bowl berm changes that. Still, the five jumps and into whoops is exactly the same. Watch for 250’s to go 2-3 while the 450’s may be able to get 3-2 before everyone enters the whoops all the same. The magic will be in what riders do with all of that momentum. Those with the confidence will grab a gear and let it rip. Those less sure will check up a bit and proceed with caution. That differential is critical for lap times and how riders like Sexton or Jett Lawrence can make up big time on the best riders they face. This is also where Malcolm Stewart decimated the field in Tampa. His ability to accelerate into the whoops versus reducing carried momentum was more than anyone could handle. Watch for this to be a crucial decider on Saturday.
A left-hand sand corner will leave riders with roosty faces (is that a phrase?) and fire back down the start straight backwards. The left-hand sand will be very one lined as the inside will dominate (maybe they put big rollers on the inside, though).
A tight 180 right is halfway down the start straight and with riders wanting to use the berm for momentum and to pivot from, watch for the following rider to dive-bomb a block pass here. The inside will be usable but with tricky traction levels on the flat corner, any rider with a lead will face a tough decision as they enter the final corner. Go inside and protect but lose all momentum leading to the checkers or swing wide and open the door. I would go inside in this scenario but be mindful, someone could sling shot that berm and beat you to the finish if you don’t execute the corner with precision.
The finish line jump is next and leads to a 180-bowl berm and back onto the first rhythm of the layout for lap two.
Who’s Hot
Haiden Deegan has had quite the week! He won his first ever 250 divisional SX title but also stirred up the social media world with his podium comments and subsequent apology. The kid can flat out ride but the roller coaster surrounding him might be even more entertaining.
JuJu Beaumer quietly finished second place in Denver amidst all the turmoil. He wasn’t a storyline there, but his riding should have been. He was much better than the post-race coverage of him would indicate.
Garrett Marchbanks rode well all day and finished on the podium to boot. He likely would have been fourth without the Deegan/Davies drama but make no mistake, Marchbanks was deserving of kudos.
Tom Vialle comes in with the momentum of his Pittsburgh win and renewed championship chances. Salt Lake was a struggle for Tom in 2024 but he must be enthused with the opportunity in front of him.
Seth Hammaker has been easy breezy with the championship pressure. I haven’t detected any heaviness in his demeanor and maybe that serves him well on Saturday. He sits one point out of the lead and will unequivocally win the title if he beats Vialle and Hampshire, full stop.
RJ Hampshire is in a “win and you’re in” scenario. He needs help if he doesn’t win but it’s very doable here. He was in the same spot Hammaker finds himself in a year ago and came out with the title.
Chase Sexton won Denver going away and will likely win Salt Lake City in the fashion he did in 2023 and 2024. He needs a miracle to get the title, or big trouble for Webb is a better description, but his riding is A+ at the moment.
Cooper Webb needs a 5th or better to become a three-time Monster Energy Supercross Champion and collect 1.5-2 million dollars for his troubles.
Justin Cooper is in a fight for third in the series and his Denver main event management was a work of art.
Malcolm Stewart was the upset party of JCoop’s Denver maneuvers but still has a shot at third in the series.
Shane McElrath is fighting for seventh in the series and while that won’t be a headline anywhere other than Yarrive Konsky’s email blasts, he deserves a lot of credit for a solid season.
Who’s Not
Cole Davies suffered a hard moment in Denver, but he is learning valuable lessons along the way. The kid is the real deal, and this will be nothing but a speed bump in the story of his success.
Bold Predictions
After a season of finger guns, rocking babies and various other gestures, Cooper Webb celebrates his championship through interpretive dance.
Dean Wilson rides straight off the track after the main event and is last seen somewhere south of downtown, hoping to permanently escape with that factory HRC CRF450R.
Upping the ante, Chase Sexton wears his Red Bull KTM hat sideways like the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
My Picks
250 (honestly no idea what happens here)
JuJu Beaumer
Cole Davies
Haiden Deegan
™450