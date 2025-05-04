Haiden Deegan put an extremely aggressive move on Cole Davies late in the 250SX main event that sent Davies over the berm and onto the ground. Did it surprise you that Deegan was that aggressive on his teammate, and do you think the intent was to actually clean Davies out?

It was aggressive but not extremely agressive, in my opinion. Anytime you hit side by side, it simply can’t be that egregious. He wasn’t trying to knock Davies down. That type of move involves putting your front wheel into someone with intent. That’s literally the definition of a T-bone (the lower leg of the T would be the front wheel connecting broadside into the competitor). This was far from that. Deegan wanted to make a forceful pass but Davies also has to understand that he didn’t have any leverage in that situation and caution was the better part of valor. Give Deegan the line and try to counter in the following corners. That was really his only recourse.

The spot where Deegan punted Davies is the exact same spot he took Davies out during qualifying. Is there any connection there, or is that a stretch?

This will be an unpopular answer but Davies made the same mistake twice. When you’re on the outside and running out of track, you have to brake. You are in the vulnerable spot and contingent on what the rider to the inside decides. Pressing the envelope there is a great way to end up on the ground. The only possible way to press there from the outside is if you have 100 percent certainty that your teammate will check up and give you room. Davies has to, and I mean has to, assume he will not be given any quarter. He won’t make that mistake again.

Drew Adams was back after sustaining a collarbone injury in Glendale. He was pretty good too, finishing eighth. Was that better, or about where you thought he would be?

I think this was a solid performance. He’s not 100 percent yet so a top ten is solid. He’s in the learning phase and just needs experience and reps. I like his chances of being a top five guy in 2026.