Alpinestars Introduces Techstar Steeler Limited Edition

The following press release is from Alpinestars:

DENVER, CO and ÁGUEDA, PORTUGAL – Alpinestars, the world-renowned leader in motorsports apparel and protection, announces the launch of its latest limited-edition collection. The Steeler kit features a standout design with creative graphics, logos, and colors, delivering a unique blend of style and performance for riders who demand both flair and function.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic style of American NFL jerseys, the Steeler LE brings a fresh new look to motocross gear. The eye-catching sapphire and dark blue color combination brings a bold cohesive look to Alpinestars’ premium Techstar gear, paired with matching Steeler Tech 10 Boots for a new take on race-day style.

Fans can catch the Limited Edition Steeler Collection in action this weekend with Chase Sexton at Denver, Colorado, as he takes on Round 16 of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship. The Monster Energy Yamaha MXGP Team—Maxime Renaux, Calvin Vlaanderen, and Jago Geerts—will also debut the collection at Round 7 of the MXGP World Championship in Portugal.

Alpinestars continues to raise the bar in motocross gear, blending the high-octane worlds of racing and motorsports with bold, innovative designs. The Steeler LE Collection delivers a fresh perspective on creative graphics and color combos, once again setting a new standard for motocross gear.

Make a statement on the track—gear up in the one-of-a-kind Techstar Steeler gear and Tech 10 Boots, available at alpinestars.com or authorized Alpinestars dealers starting May 2, 2025, at 6 PM CET / 9 AM PST.