5. Hammaker Avoids Disaster

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker came into Pittsburgh with the Pennsylvania fans on his side and the red plate on his bike. Hammaker has been on a run of solid results and near perfect riding but faced adversity in Acrisure Stadium. He spun off the start and then came together with privateer Lance Kobusch in one of the rhythm sections on the opening lap, nearly going down in spectacular fashion. After the race Hammaker mentioned he had hit his head on the crossbar in that incident and his helmet was down in his vision and he could not see! Soon after that Hardy Munoz nearly landed on Hammaker in a rhythm section. It was a chaotic start to the race, but he was able to regroup and climb his way back to fifth. Hammaker lost the red plate but only trails points leader Tom Vialle by one point heading into Salt Lake.

6. Vialle Comes through Clutch

Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle came into Pittsburgh with his back against the wall. The defending 250 East champion was in desperate need of a win to assert himself back into the title discussion heading into the finale. The day did not start well in qualifying. Vialle came up short in a rhythm section and went down huge. He was slow to get up, and although he did finish the practice, he did not put in a competitive lap. He followed that up with a subpar performance in his heat. Just when it seemed things were spiraling out of control, Vialle proved why he is a two-time world champion and put in arguably his most clutch performance of his American career. Vialle hounded early leader Nate Thrasher for sixteen laps before finally making the move for the lead and getting his first win of the season. The win gives him a one-point advantage over Hammaker and three over RJ Hampshire. Vialle will need to replicate this performance if he wants to be a back-to-back champion.

7. Coop is a Dawg

We already knew this, but in case anybody forgot, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb reminded us how much of dog he is. One week after getting his doors blown off by title rival Sexton, Coop rebounded with a huge win in Pittsburgh. The win extends his points lead to twelve and puts him in a more comfortable situation to clinch his third supercross title. Just 3-3 scores in the last two rounds will be good enough, but as we have seen time and time again, anything is possible. At the press conference, Coop acknowledged the mathematical situation he is in but was refused to discredit the competition emphasizing that it’s not easy to just show up and get second. Nonetheless, Webb’s Pittsburgh ride could go down as a signature win if he lands a third championship.