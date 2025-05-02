Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Supercross
Pittsburgh
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ty Masterpool
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
First Look: Denver Press Day and Pulp Yamaha Privateer Challenge

May 2, 2025, 9:35pm

6D Helmets presents your First Look from Denver round of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Hear from Dean Wilson, Jo Shimoda and Drew Adams before and then watch coverage of the Pulp MX Yamaha LCQ Challenge for Privateer racers, which was won by Kevin Moranz. Hear from Moranz at the podium on his win and enjoy footage from Tom Journet.

6D Helmets Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

