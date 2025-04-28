Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Supercross
Pittsburgh
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ty Masterpool
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
MotoTees is Seeking Class A CDL Drivers for 2025 Pro Motocross Season

April 28, 2025, 9:00am
MotoTees is Seeking Class A CDL Drivers for 2025 Pro Motocross Season

The MotoTees team is looking for a part-time CDL driver for the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship season. Perfect gig for a retired CDL driver that loves moto! Full-time positions may be available in the future. 

All applicants must meet the following guidelines to be able to apply for position:

  • Driver must hold a current and valid class A, CDL license.
  • Driver must have at least 2 years’ experience on CDL license.
  • Driver must be at least 25 years of age.
  • Be able to lift 60 lbs.
  • Stand on your feet for 12 hours. 
  • ELD proficient
  • Email proficient

Responsibilities would include:

  • Driving transporter from event to event.
  • Loading/unload equipment and assist in maintaining our truck and trailer.
  • Managing staff for merchandise sales.
  • Completing sales on POS machine.

Qualifications:

  • Honest Hard Worker
  • Ability to travel between May 16 through August 30.
  • Takes passion and pride in job
  • Works well with others, works as a team

Please send resume to Rachel Mullins at rachel@mototees.com for more information.

MotoTees
