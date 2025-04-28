The MotoTees team is looking for a part-time CDL driver for the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship season. Perfect gig for a retired CDL driver that loves moto! Full-time positions may be available in the future.

All applicants must meet the following guidelines to be able to apply for position:

Driver must hold a current and valid class A, CDL license.

Driver must have at least 2 years’ experience on CDL license.

Driver must be at least 25 years of age.

Be able to lift 60 lbs.

Stand on your feet for 12 hours.

ELD proficient

Email proficient

Responsibilities would include:

Driving transporter from event to event.

Loading/unload equipment and assist in maintaining our truck and trailer.

Managing staff for merchandise sales.

Completing sales on POS machine.

Qualifications:

Honest Hard Worker

Ability to travel between May 16 through August 30.

Takes passion and pride in job

Works well with others, works as a team

Please send resume to Rachel Mullins at rachel@mototees.com for more information.