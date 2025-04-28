MotoTees is Seeking Class A CDL Drivers for 2025 Pro Motocross Season
April 28, 2025, 9:00am
The MotoTees team is looking for a part-time CDL driver for the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship season. Perfect gig for a retired CDL driver that loves moto! Full-time positions may be available in the future.
All applicants must meet the following guidelines to be able to apply for position:
- Driver must hold a current and valid class A, CDL license.
- Driver must have at least 2 years’ experience on CDL license.
- Driver must be at least 25 years of age.
- Be able to lift 60 lbs.
- Stand on your feet for 12 hours.
- ELD proficient
- Email proficient
Responsibilities would include:
- Driving transporter from event to event.
- Loading/unload equipment and assist in maintaining our truck and trailer.
- Managing staff for merchandise sales.
- Completing sales on POS machine.
Qualifications:
- Honest Hard Worker
- Ability to travel between May 16 through August 30.
- Takes passion and pride in job
- Works well with others, works as a team
Please send resume to Rachel Mullins at rachel@mototees.com for more information.