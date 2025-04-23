2025 Kawasaki KX250 Garage Build
Build: Twisted Development
Text: Kris Keefer
Photos/Video: Simon Cudby
The Kawasaki KX250 has an all-new chassis, suspension, and an updated engine as well as a smaller airbox for 2025. To me, Kawasaki made the chassis and suspension better, but I feel like the engine has lost low-end snap as well as torque feel. With my son being in the competitive 250B and 450B classes in 2025, having a bike that may be lacking in some of these engine categories could make it harder for him to get starts in front of these 120-140 pound throttle happy kids. I enlisted Jamie Ellis of Twisted Development to help this “amateur dad” to get his son some more power, but not a ticking time bomb, which is not easy to do. Everyone that races doesn’t need a full blown engine mod like this, but since I was doing one anyway I thought why not share a little on what was done to this Team Green build and if it’s worth the price of admission.
Parts List:
Twisted Development
Custom HC Piston, Cylinder Head Port/Polish, Custom Low-End Camshaft, Transmission REM Finish Polish/Tumble, Tuned Vortex ECU
Crank Works
Rod Kit, Press/True/Balance Crank
Pro Circuit
Ti-6 Pro Muffler System
Renthal
839 Fatbar, Half Waffle Soft Grips, 51T Rear Sprocket, 13T Front Sprocket
Williams MotoWerx
2025 KX250 Airbox Kit
@williams_motowerx
REP Suspension
Fork Re-Spring/Re-Valve, Shock Re-Spring/Re-Valve
Hinson Racing
Complete Six Spring Clutch Kit, Basket, Inner Hub/Pressure Plate, Fiber/Steel Plates, Clutch Cover
Works Connection
Pro Launch Start Device
DID
ERT3 Gold Chain 116L
Dunlop
MX34 Rear 110/90-19, MX34 Front 80/100-21
VP Racing Fuels
MR Pro 6 HT
DeCal Works
Custom AK47 Graphics
Guts Racing
Ribbed Green Seat Cover
