2025 Kawasaki KX250 Garage Build

April 23, 2025, 2:00pm

Build: Twisted Development

Text: Kris Keefer

Photos/Video: Simon Cudby

The Kawasaki KX250 has an all-new chassis, suspension, and an updated engine as well as a smaller airbox for 2025. To me, Kawasaki made the chassis and suspension better, but I feel like the engine has lost low-end snap as well as torque feel. With my son being in the competitive 250B and 450B classes in 2025, having a bike that may be lacking in some of these engine categories could make it harder for him to get starts in front of these 120-140 pound throttle happy kids. I enlisted Jamie Ellis of Twisted Development to help this “amateur dad” to get his son some more power, but not a ticking time bomb, which is not easy to do. Everyone that races doesn’t need a full blown engine mod like this, but since I was doing one anyway I thought why not share a little on what was done to this Team Green build and if it’s worth the price of admission.

Parts List:

 

Twisted Development

Custom HC Piston, Cylinder Head Port/Polish, Custom Low-End Camshaft, Transmission REM Finish Polish/Tumble, Tuned Vortex ECU

td-racing.com

 

Crank Works

Rod Kit, Press/True/Balance Crank

crankworks.com

 

Pro Circuit

Ti-6 Pro Muffler System

procircuit.com

 

Renthal

839 Fatbar, Half Waffle Soft Grips, 51T Rear Sprocket, 13T Front Sprocket

renthal.com

 

Williams MotoWerx

2025 KX250 Airbox Kit
@williams_motowerx

 

REP Suspension

Fork Re-Spring/Re-Valve, Shock Re-Spring/Re-Valve

repsuspension.com

 

Hinson Racing

Complete Six Spring Clutch Kit, Basket, Inner Hub/Pressure Plate, Fiber/Steel Plates, Clutch Cover

hinsonracing.com

 

Works Connection

Pro Launch Start Device

worksconnection.com

 

DID

ERT3 Gold Chain 116L

didchain.com

 

Dunlop

MX34 Rear 110/90-19, MX34 Front 80/100-21

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

 

VP Racing Fuels

MR Pro 6 HT

vpracingfuels.com

 

DeCal Works

Custom AK47 Graphics

decalmx.com

 

Guts Racing

Ribbed Green Seat Cover

gutsracing.com

  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-001
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-001 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-003
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-003 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-004
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-004 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-005
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-005 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-006
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-006 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-007
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-007 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-008
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-008 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-009
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-009 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-010
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-010 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-011
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-011 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-012
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-012 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-013
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-013 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-014
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-014 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-015
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-015 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-016
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-016 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-017
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-017 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-018
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-018 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-019
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-019 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-020
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-020 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-021
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-021 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-022
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-022 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-023
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-023 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-024
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-024 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-025
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-025 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-026
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-026 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-027
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-027 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-028
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-028 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-029
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-029 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-030
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-030 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-031
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-031 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-032
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-032 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-033
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-033 Simon Cudby
  • 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-034
    2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-034 Simon Cudby
  • Garage Build 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-002
    Garage Build 2025KX250GarageBuild-CudbyPhoto-002 Simon Cudby
