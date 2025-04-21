Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Supercross
East Rutherford
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
News
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
News
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
News
Full Schedule
East Rutherford SX Review Podcast: Sexton and Hammaker’s Win, Day Race, and More

April 21, 2025, 12:20pm

The East Rutherford SX saw a great ride by Chase Sexton and Seth Hammaker, so Steve Matthe, Jason Weigandt, and Jason Thomas cover that and more, including dinner on Thursday night, Weege being pit side, an update on Jerry Robin, and more on this review podcast episode.

Listen to the '25 East Rutherford SX file directly or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

And if you want to watch this week’s review podcast in video form, check it out below!

