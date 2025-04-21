RJ Hampshire Hints Towards Re-Aggravated Wrist Injury, Pro Motocross Season in Jeopardy?

“I showed up with a red plate today, so you don't really feel pain. You just deal with it," said RJ Hampshire.

He is not one to make excuses. As we know, the Florida native can—and will—push through just about anything he physically can when it comes to racing. We have seen a lot of grit from Hampshire throughout his career, and this year is no different. After a significant wrist injury right before the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Hampshire re-aggravated that wrist in the off-season, which forced him to move from the #1W back to #24 in the 250SX East Division.

His season started with an 18th at the Tampa SX after he got stuck on a Tuff Block, Hampshire finished 3-1-4-2-14-3, with the 14th coming in the Foxborough SX mud after his first turn crash. But Hampshire said after getting third last week in Philadelphia he might have re-broken his wrist. He said after the Philly race last weekend:

“The things that went through my head going in that first turn the, the first start, I felt the thing [wrist] cracking and popping. It was literally locked in with handlebars, I think it was [Coty] Schock on the inside. I couldn't get out of it and, the things running through your head, it’s like “Man, did you do it [break the wrist] again? A red flag came out and this one definitely worked in my favor. You don't get these chances all the time. I absolutely crushed that second start, and it was literally perfect.”

Hampshire entered the East Rutherford SX tied with Seth Hammaker for the 250SX East Division points lead. He scored second in the race behind Hammaker and leaves now just three points back with two rounds—and one East/West Showdown—remaining.

“I feel good,” Hampshire said after the race in New Jersey. “I mean, this weekend was definitely better than last. I made improvements throughout the day. That was for sure the best main event kind of riding wise that I've had. Just needed a little bit more and didn't have it. Those starts were very important. So, he [Hammaker] got that kind of little bit of gap there in the beginning and I couldn't make it up. So overall though, I'm happy leaving here. Have another shot next weekend in Pittsburgh.”

I asked him if the wrist injury was still a factor. That's when he explained that the red plate was the best medicine for the pain.

“I showed up with a red plate today, so you don't really feel pain. You just deal with it. I mean, we're two to go now, and I still have a shot at this thing, so just forget it, deal with it after the season.”

No matter what happens in this 250SX East Division Championship, Hampshire will be full-time 450cc starting in 2026. Hampshire said pre-season he was signed to race a Husqvarna FC 450 in Pro Motocross this summer, but now it sounds like he might need another wrist surgery again. We know he will give it his all for this 250SX title, but is his first 450cc season this summer in jeopardy?