Pandemonium in Philly

There’s been all sorts of chaos in both the 250SX east and west divisions, and this Saturday in Philadelphia, we’ll get the best of both worlds all in one place when the gate is packed with another 250SX East/West Showdown. In the west, Julien Beaumer trails Haiden Deegan by 14 points and would benefit greatly from a sizable points swing in his favor. In the east Seth Hammaker and Tom Vialle are tied for the championship lead, and Philadelphia could be the turning point when one of them makes a break for it in the points. Either way, someone is going to benefit when the checkers fly in Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night. -Aaron Hansel

The Elements

The weather turned Foxborough into an extreme mudder last week, and guess what? The weather report is calling for rain on Saturday in Philadelphia too. We’ve seen the SMX Track Crew work wonders in rainy conditions before, but if it starts pouring after the tarps come off the track, like it did last week, there isn’t a whole lot that can be done about it. We’ll see who benefits if it gets sloppy in Philly. -Hansel

Crowded Up Top

Whoever said it’s lonely at the top must not have been talking about the current situation in the 250SX east division. Not only are Hammaker and Vialle tied for the points lead, but RJ Hampshire is just two points behind them. Chance Hymas, eight points behind the lead duo, isn’t too far out either. Who will emerge with the red plate in Philadelphia? -Hansel