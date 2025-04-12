Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Live Now
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SX Showdown Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Lance Kobusch
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Qualifying Race Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying Race Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Längenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
Full Schedule
Live Written Updates and Results From Philadelphia Supercross

Live Written Updates and Results From Philadelphia Supercross

April 12, 2025, 8:00am

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Goooooooood morning race fans! We are back for the second race of the historic four-race swing in the Northeast. Unfortunately, the rain followed us! After the Foxborough mudder last weekend in Massachusetts, rain impacted Friday’s press day (riding sessions cancelled as the track remained covered by tarps) and the race day schedule for today’s Philadelphia Supercross. The track was built and covered immediately after and they will pull the tarps here this morning now that it is race day.

Revised Philadelphia SX schedule: Track walk moved from Friday evening to Saturday morning and no free practice.
Revised Philadelphia SX schedule: Track walk moved from Friday evening to Saturday morning and no free practice. SupercrossLIVE
  • Supercross

    Philadelphia

     Live Now
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 12 - 9:30 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 12 - 9:30 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 12 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 12 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 12 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Philadelphia Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Cooper Webb leads Chase Sexton (450SX) and Haiden Deegan leads Julien Beaumer (250SX West Division) both by 15 points each, as Seth Hammaker and Tom Vialle enter the day tied in the 250SX East Division points lead with RJ Hampshire just three points back. Luckily, those championship leaders and contenders are not the only riders capable of wins. If the conditions are anything like they were last week, who knows what will happen today! 

In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.

Racer X

X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Again, tarps are still on the track as of this morning, but they should be coming off here very soon.

Tarps Pulled Off

At about 8 a.m. the tarps were pulled off the track. 

The tarps are being pulled off the track here at Lincoln Financial Field. It's race day!
The tarps are being pulled off the track here at Lincoln Financial Field. It's race day! Align Media

First Qualifying Sessions

250SX

With the track uncovered and track walk done, it was time to get bikes on track for the first time. We had some puddles in the transitions, but the jump faces looked to be in better shape than expected! Trevor Colip (55.418) topped the 250SX overflow first qualifying session over Bryton Caroll (56.740). RJ Hampshire topped the 250SX East Division with a 52.736 over Seth Hammaker’s 53.095 and Chance Hymas’ 53.103. Tom Vialle’s 53.298 was the fourth fastest time in the session. Daxton Bennick’s fastest time (a 53.581) was canceled out after he stopped on the track, therefor the AMA docked his fast lap. Bennick’s new fast time of 55.538 was 13th in the session. Hardy Munoz had a crash but got up under his own power.

By the time the 250SX West Division field got onto the track, it continued to get better and less muddy. The early sessions soaked up a good bit of the mud and water in between transitions. The 250SX West riders got onto the track and got rolling. Haiden Deegan topped the field with a 51.976 over Garrett Marchbanks’ 52.045 and Cole Davies’ 52.514. Julien Beaumer’s 54.276 was sixth fastest in the season. Gavin Towers had a get off in the whoops while navigating a few riders. Jo Shimoda got stuck in a puddle off the track before the finish line, but he got going again after a minute. Hunter Yoder was docked his fastest lap time (a 55.076) for stopping on the track, just as Bennick did. Yoder's new time was a 55.664—13th fastest just as Bennick in his session! Most of the turns are in good shape, however the flat turn going back down on the starting straight are the worst sections of the track. Everything else is in a good spot so far. It is cold here 40 ° Fahrenheit but it is not raining now, and the track seems to be in pretty good shape!

Supercross

Philadelphia - 250SX Showdown Overflow Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Trevor Colip Trevor Colip 8:23.019 55.418 Bowling Green, IN United States Honda CRF250R
2 Bryton Carroll Bryton Carroll 8:46.004 1.322 56.740 Vineland, NJ United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Ayden Shive Ayden Shive 8:37.524 0.642 57.381 Dade City, FL United States KTM 250 SX-F
4 Ryder Floyd Ryder Floyd 8:17.790 0.194 57.574 Paris, TX United States Honda CRF250R
5 Bryce Shelly Bryce Shelly 8:54.790 0.850 58.424 Telford, PA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Philadelphia - 250SX Showdown East Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 8:22.894 52.736 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
2 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 8:00.273 0.359 53.095 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 8:27.085 0.008 53.103 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
4 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 8:11.854 0.196 53.298 Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 8:51.022 0.282 53.581 Morganton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Philadelphia - 250SX Showdown West Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 8:55.672 51.976 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 8:25.274 0.069 52.045 Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Cole Davies Cole Davies 8:50.368 0.470 52.514 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
4 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman 8:44.411 1.560 54.073 Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		9:16.017 0.061 54.134 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
Full Results

450SX

Dylan Ferrandis was leading the 450SX class session early on before Justin Hill moved into the top spot. Chase Sexton took over the top spot with a 51.228, which was the top time at the end of the session. Justin Cooper’s 51.358 was second, then Ferrandis with a 51.903. Aaron Plessinger was eighth with a 52.347. In his first qualifying session on his fill-in ride with Honda HRC Progressive, Dean Wilson topped the 450SX group B. After the final first qualifying session, the SMX Track Crew got to work on some of the jump faces, turns, and the starting straight. Again, the track is in much better shape than initially expected after it down-poured all day yesterday.

Supercross

Philadelphia - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 8:34.738 51.228 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 8:38.724 0.131 51.358 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 8:14.717 0.546 51.903 Avignon, France France Honda CRF450R Works Edition
4 Mitchell Oldenburg Mitchell Oldenburg 8:33.800 0.014 51.917 Alvord, TX United States Beta 450 RX
5 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 8:37.243 0.106 52.022 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Philadelphia - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Dean Wilson Dean Wilson 8:46.245 54.578 Scotland, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Cade Clason
Cade Clason 		8:13.497 0.273 54.851 Arcadia, OH United States Kawasaki KX450
3 Jeremy Hand Jeremy Hand 8:32.493 0.016 54.867 Mantua, OH United States Honda CRF450R
4 Scott Meshey Scott Meshey 8:34.348 1.450 56.316 Zephyrhills, FL United States KTM 450 SX-F
5 Grant Harlan Grant Harlan 8:25.288 0.097 56.413 Justin, TX United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Read Now
May 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now