Morning Report
Goooooooood morning race fans! We are back for the second race of the historic four-race swing in the Northeast. Unfortunately, the rain followed us! After the Foxborough mudder last weekend in Massachusetts, rain impacted Friday’s press day (riding sessions cancelled as the track remained covered by tarps) and the race day schedule for today’s Philadelphia Supercross. The track was built and covered immediately after and they will pull the tarps here this morning now that it is race day.
Cooper Webb leads Chase Sexton (450SX) and Haiden Deegan leads Julien Beaumer (250SX West Division) both by 15 points each, as Seth Hammaker and Tom Vialle enter the day tied in the 250SX East Division points lead with RJ Hampshire just three points back. Luckily, those championship leaders and contenders are not the only riders capable of wins. If the conditions are anything like they were last week, who knows what will happen today!
Again, tarps are still on the track as of this morning, but they should be coming off here very soon.
Moening track update from Director of Operations for @SupercrossLIVE Bill Heras. #Supercross. #SX2025 #SuperMotocross #SMX2025 pic.twitter.com/GBQZLIo71E— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) April 12, 2025
Tarps Pulled Off
At about 8 a.m. the tarps were pulled off the track.
First Qualifying Sessions
250SX
With the track uncovered and track walk done, it was time to get bikes on track for the first time. We had some puddles in the transitions, but the jump faces looked to be in better shape than expected! Trevor Colip (55.418) topped the 250SX overflow first qualifying session over Bryton Caroll (56.740). RJ Hampshire topped the 250SX East Division with a 52.736 over Seth Hammaker’s 53.095 and Chance Hymas’ 53.103. Tom Vialle’s 53.298 was the fourth fastest time in the session. Daxton Bennick’s fastest time (a 53.581) was canceled out after he stopped on the track, therefor the AMA docked his fast lap. Bennick’s new fast time of 55.538 was 13th in the session. Hardy Munoz had a crash but got up under his own power.
By the time the 250SX West Division field got onto the track, it continued to get better and less muddy. The early sessions soaked up a good bit of the mud and water in between transitions. The 250SX West riders got onto the track and got rolling. Haiden Deegan topped the field with a 51.976 over Garrett Marchbanks’ 52.045 and Cole Davies’ 52.514. Julien Beaumer’s 54.276 was sixth fastest in the season. Gavin Towers had a get off in the whoops while navigating a few riders. Jo Shimoda got stuck in a puddle off the track before the finish line, but he got going again after a minute. Hunter Yoder was docked his fastest lap time (a 55.076) for stopping on the track, just as Bennick did. Yoder's new time was a 55.664—13th fastest just as Bennick in his session! Most of the turns are in good shape, however the flat turn going back down on the starting straight are the worst sections of the track. Everything else is in a good spot so far. It is cold here 40 ° Fahrenheit but it is not raining now, and the track seems to be in pretty good shape!
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Trevor Colip
|8:23.019
|55.418
|Bowling Green, IN
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Bryton Carroll
|8:46.004
|1.322
|56.740
|Vineland, NJ
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Ayden Shive
|8:37.524
|0.642
|57.381
|Dade City, FL
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Ryder Floyd
|8:17.790
|0.194
|57.574
|Paris, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Bryce Shelly
|8:54.790
|0.850
|58.424
|Telford, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|8:22.894
|52.736
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|8:00.273
|0.359
|53.095
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Chance Hymas
|8:27.085
|0.008
|53.103
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|4
|Tom Vialle
|8:11.854
|0.196
|53.298
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|5
|Daxton Bennick
|8:51.022
|0.282
|53.581
|Morganton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|8:55.672
|51.976
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Garrett Marchbanks
|8:25.274
|0.069
|52.045
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Cole Davies
|8:50.368
|0.470
|52.514
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|8:44.411
|1.560
|54.073
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|
Jo Shimoda
|9:16.017
|0.061
|54.134
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
450SX
Dylan Ferrandis was leading the 450SX class session early on before Justin Hill moved into the top spot. Chase Sexton took over the top spot with a 51.228, which was the top time at the end of the session. Justin Cooper’s 51.358 was second, then Ferrandis with a 51.903. Aaron Plessinger was eighth with a 52.347. In his first qualifying session on his fill-in ride with Honda HRC Progressive, Dean Wilson topped the 450SX group B. After the final first qualifying session, the SMX Track Crew got to work on some of the jump faces, turns, and the starting straight. Again, the track is in much better shape than initially expected after it down-poured all day yesterday.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|8:34.738
|51.228
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Justin Cooper
|8:38.724
|0.131
|51.358
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|8:14.717
|0.546
|51.903
|Avignon, France
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|8:33.800
|0.014
|51.917
|Alvord, TX
|Beta 450 RX
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|8:37.243
|0.106
|52.022
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dean Wilson
|8:46.245
|54.578
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|
Cade Clason
|8:13.497
|0.273
|54.851
|Arcadia, OH
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Jeremy Hand
|8:32.493
|0.016
|54.867
|Mantua, OH
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Scott Meshey
|8:34.348
|1.450
|56.316
|Zephyrhills, FL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Grant Harlan
|8:25.288
|0.097
|56.413
|Justin, TX
|Yamaha YZ450F