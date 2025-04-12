First Qualifying Sessions

250SX

With the track uncovered and track walk done, it was time to get bikes on track for the first time. We had some puddles in the transitions, but the jump faces looked to be in better shape than expected! Trevor Colip (55.418) topped the 250SX overflow first qualifying session over Bryton Caroll (56.740). RJ Hampshire topped the 250SX East Division with a 52.736 over Seth Hammaker’s 53.095 and Chance Hymas’ 53.103. Tom Vialle’s 53.298 was the fourth fastest time in the session. Daxton Bennick’s fastest time (a 53.581) was canceled out after he stopped on the track, therefor the AMA docked his fast lap. Bennick’s new fast time of 55.538 was 13th in the session. Hardy Munoz had a crash but got up under his own power.

By the time the 250SX West Division field got onto the track, it continued to get better and less muddy. The early sessions soaked up a good bit of the mud and water in between transitions. The 250SX West riders got onto the track and got rolling. Haiden Deegan topped the field with a 51.976 over Garrett Marchbanks’ 52.045 and Cole Davies’ 52.514. Julien Beaumer’s 54.276 was sixth fastest in the season. Gavin Towers had a get off in the whoops while navigating a few riders. Jo Shimoda got stuck in a puddle off the track before the finish line, but he got going again after a minute. Hunter Yoder was docked his fastest lap time (a 55.076) for stopping on the track, just as Bennick did. Yoder's new time was a 55.664—13th fastest just as Bennick in his session! Most of the turns are in good shape, however the flat turn going back down on the starting straight are the worst sections of the track. Everything else is in a good spot so far. It is cold here 40 ° Fahrenheit but it is not raining now, and the track seems to be in pretty good shape!