AJ Catanzaro’s Moto Academy Launches Supercross Training Facility Winchester Speed Park

New England native and professional Supercross athlete AJ Catanzaro, founder of The Moto Academy, is the driving force behind the project. Having learned to ride at tracks in New England himself, Catanzaro is passionate about giving back to the region that shaped him.

“At The Moto Academy our goal is to build community," said Catanzaro. “I was brought up in Connecticut so the New England community always has a place in my heart and I feel like the timing is completely perfect to partner with a local facility and just take it to the next level. Winchester Speed Park is a place where I learned how to ride Supercross... getting a feeling of racing under the lights riding a technical track, learning whoops, learning the rhythm sections, and really dipping my feet into the world of Supercross this track is what started it for me.”

The Moto Academy Supercross track will also serve as a training base for Moto Academy students, offering hands-on coaching sessions, clinics, and exclusive content designed to accelerate rider development.

This facility isn’t just a track—it’s a movement. Moto Academy is rewriting what’s possible in rider education, and it all starts here in the heart of New England.

For more information, training schedules, and to sign up for sessions, visit www.TheMotoAcademy.com.