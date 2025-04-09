BRP has a longstanding history of investing in trendsetting design and innovation. The Can-Am Pulse and Can-Am Origin are the latest examples of this daring approach. The Can-Am electric motorcycle lineup is paving the way for a future where modern electric power, connectivity, and thrill go hand in hand. And in doing so, BRP’s new motorcycles are redefining the future of urban mobility.

Two Models, Two Personalities, Multiple Common Design Elements

Technological advances were thoughtfully embedded into the design of the Can-Am motorcycles to enhance the user experience. To achieve this, the Design & Innovation team worked hand-in-hand with BRP’s engineers, EV experts, and riders to optimize vehicle systems and integrate key components into the Can-Am Pulse and Can-Am Origin’s compact frames.

Within the overall design ecosystem, the Can-Am Pulse and Can-Am Origin share several key attributes that set them apart from the competition. This includes stunning aesthetics that give a distinctly Can-Am look and presence, as well as integrated technology such as a liquid-cooled power

system, which limits battery degradation over time while simultaneously optimizing the range and charge time. It allows riders to experience quick and efficient charging – going from 20% to 80% in 50 minutes – using Level 2 charging at home or at automotive charging stations.

Can-Am Pulse

Designed to be agile and nimble with a low center of gravity for enhanced stability, this street motorcycle intends to appeal to new and experienced riders alike, including people of smaller stature for whom riding can be intimidating. It is a premium and trendy choice to meet a wide range of day-to-day mobility needs. The Can-Am Pulse can truly unlock a new experience of urban mobility.

Can-Am Origin

The Can-Am Origin Dual-Sport electric motorcycle’s weight distribution, compact proportions, thoughtful ergonomics, advanced suspension, and specialized geometry also helps to ensure a stable and comfortable ride for beginners and experienced riders alike. A true two-in-one motorcycle, it meets the needs of powersports enthusiasts who like to live off the beaten path, but also want to ride to work and around the city in style.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10.4 billion from over 130 countries and employs close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2024.