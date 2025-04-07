The Foxborough Supercross over the weekend was a game of survival. The SMX Track Crew did their best, the AMA adjusted the schedule as best they could, but this one just turned out to be a quagmire. Bikes stuck, riders stranded, every session it was getting more and more difficult. Saturday’s 12th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross came down to keeping your bike in good enough shape to get to the finish line and not getting stuck either in a hole or on the face of a jump. It was a chaotic night, which saw lots of odd results. Truly, none of them might be wilder than Gage Linville’s night.

Linville’s finishes so far this season in the four main events he made: 12-14-20-20. He's dealt with a finger injury and had not put in results close to his potential. From what we hear, his speed at the practice track has been pretty damn good, but he has not been able to translate it to race day. On Friday, he told us: “I feel like I’ve been riding good, just gotta have a little bit of luck on my side and put myself in better spots.”

“My goals for this weekend and the rest of this season are same as they’ve been: let’s get closer to the top ten,” he continued. “I’ve been scratching it but I’m ready to get into it. I’ve had a good couple of weeks of practice in the off weeks. I’m excited.”

Linville was 19th in qualifying then sixth in his heat: “The heat race, I think I got sixth and that was like I was pretty pumped with that, that's my best finish.”

But disaster struck in the first turn when RJ Hampshire went down in front of the field and collected a handful of riders, Linville included. The #75 got up and going again, with no idea on his positioning throughout the entire race. Hell, watching from the press box it was hard for us to pick out which rider was where and who was a lap down.

In the first video on the post below, watch as Linville gets up and moves his left arm around to check for injury.