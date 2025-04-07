After Monster Energy AMA Supercross dodged a precipitous bullet in Seattle, the skies released an incredible amount of rain on Foxborough after the SMX track crew had pulled the tarps off the racing surface, which made for a ridiculously muddy race. Afterward there was lots to talk about too, so we sent our questions off to former pro and NBC reporter, Jason Thomas.

It doesn’t get any muddier than what we saw over the weekend in Foxborough! What’s it like trying to race competitively in conditions that horrific?

It’s less racing and more survival. I always felt like I wasn’t really racing other people in those scenarios. Sure, you’re being scored against them but the real challenge is against the racetrack. Staying upright and managing the motorcycle are the two most important aspects outside of the start. I think the most surprising part, for those who have never competed in mud, would be the physical strain. Fighting the motorcycle every second of every lap is much tougher than the already tough ask.

The danger of major injury seems lower in extremely muddy conditions since the pace is so much slower, but are there injury concerns that aren’t obvious, that increase when the track is so soupy?

There is always risk but yes, I do believe it’s lower when the racing is this slow. The sheer number of crashes, likelihood of first turn pileups, and lack of vision all add to the risk, though.