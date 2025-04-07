After Monster Energy AMA Supercross dodged a precipitous bullet in Seattle, the skies released an incredible amount of rain on Foxborough after the SMX track crew had pulled the tarps off the racing surface, which made for a ridiculously muddy race. Afterward there was lots to talk about too, so we sent our questions off to former pro and NBC reporter, Jason Thomas.
It doesn’t get any muddier than what we saw over the weekend in Foxborough! What’s it like trying to race competitively in conditions that horrific?
It’s less racing and more survival. I always felt like I wasn’t really racing other people in those scenarios. Sure, you’re being scored against them but the real challenge is against the racetrack. Staying upright and managing the motorcycle are the two most important aspects outside of the start. I think the most surprising part, for those who have never competed in mud, would be the physical strain. Fighting the motorcycle every second of every lap is much tougher than the already tough ask.
The danger of major injury seems lower in extremely muddy conditions since the pace is so much slower, but are there injury concerns that aren’t obvious, that increase when the track is so soupy?
There is always risk but yes, I do believe it’s lower when the racing is this slow. The sheer number of crashes, likelihood of first turn pileups, and lack of vision all add to the risk, though.
Conditions that muddy are extremely hard on bikes, but as a rider, you’re already riding slowly. So what types of precautions, from the rider, can be made to preserve the life of the bike?
This is an important one. First, heat is the enemy. Overheating the engine will surpass the engineered tolerances for bearings and other critical components. Once those tolerances are breached, the expected reliability goes out the window. Every effort should be made to reduce heat, increase airflow through the radiators (also reducing blockage), and to use the highest quality cooling systems.
Riders can help by reducing RPM wherever possible. Riding in a taller gear and minimizing use of the clutch are very important. The clutch builds RPM (revolutions per minute) and that increased engine load creates heat. Less clutch, less RPM, less heat—that’s the game. Now just figure out how to go fast without it.
After a race like that, what’s the procedure for cleaning off bikes? How much do the well-funded teams keep, and what just gets thrown away?
Unfortunately, the motorcycles take a beating even if riders do their part to salvage them. Almost everything will be replaced outside of the structural stuff, like the frame, swingarm, subframe, etc. The engine components are likely toast from the excessive heat. Bearings are compromised from the mud that worked into them. Factory teams will rebuild or replace mostly everything. These mud races are incredibly expensive for the teams.
What’s more surprising to you, Tom Vialle finishing last in a mud race, or Vialle finishing last, and still holding the points lead (tied with Seth Hammaker)?
Finishing last was a shock and of course, the worst case scenario barring injury. He got lucky that RJ Hampshire and Hammaker both struggled, otherwise this horrible night would have been catastrophic. As bad as it was, he should feel lucky to still be tied for the lead.
RJ Hampshire was on his way to a good start in the 250SX east main, but washed the front as he was cutting inside. Did he just come in too hot, or was there something else he could have done to prevent hitting the deck before the first turn?
This was a tough one. I think it was the water that really caught him by surprise. He was leaning to his left and when he hit the water entering the first corner, he lost front-end traction and the rest was history. In the story of RJ, this was very RJ. He’s a high risk, high reward guy and this was exactly that.
We know anything can happen in a mud race, but how about Cullin Park and Gage Linville getting on the podium? Were either of those two doing anything especially well in the mud, or was it just a matter of getting a good start and staying up?
This was the coolest aspect of the entire event. Those two will possibly never score another podium. Hopefully they will but it’s a realistic chance they won’t. They’ll never have to worry about accomplishing such a milestone before their days are done, now. It would appear that Linville was riding incredibly well because he was in that first turn melee with Hampshire. It was a remarkable performance from both of them, though. When opportunity presents itself, it can’t be overstated how important it is to step up to meet it.
Same question as above, but in regard to Shane McElrath in the 450SX Class.
Shane is a great mud rider and always has been. A podium is a big step but he has shown historical precedence for a great mud result. He rode very well but he also executed what he needed to do. He got good starts, stayed clean, stayed upright and that was the ballgame.
Cooper Webb went around the outside of Chase Sexton late in the 450SX main, and it didn’t look like Sexton made any attempt to respond. Is it possible Sexton didn’t even realize it was Webb who’d just gone by?
In the mud, there often isn’t much you can do to retaliate, especially on the last lap when you’re tired, your motorcycle is suffering, and you don’t even know if you’re on the same lap as those around you. Most are just trying to get around the track at that point and I would guess Sexton didn’t have a way to fight back. Webb had a lot of momentum rolling the last two laps and to expect Sexton to immediately respond was probably a bridge too far.
As usual, Aaron Plessinger was amazing in the mud. What is it about the way he rides that makes him so good in these conditions?
His experience certainly plays a role. He has a lot of leverage over the motorcycle, which helps him save dicey situations. If you watch him versus those around him, he is much looser and flowing with the track, versus fighting it. That’s easier said than done but it’s also allowing him to carry more momentum. His days of off-road racing with his dad coupled with his height and attitude are all hard to beat.