Live Written Updates and Results From Foxborough Supercross

Live Written Updates and Results From Foxborough Supercross

April 5, 2025, 7:30am

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X (formerly “Twitter”): @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Goooooooood morning race fans! We are kicking off this historic Northeast swing of Monster Energy AMA Supercross with a weather-impacted schedule. Today’s Foxborough Supercross will now see track walk take place at 11:30 a.m. local time (Eastern) and there will again be no free practice (for the second consecutive weekend). Update: 9:15 a.m. Eastern: We are now onto a second revised schedule. Scroll down to view the new schedule.

We are set for a high of 47° Fahrenheit with rain throughout the afternoon and evening. Since it was built, the track has been covered. The SMX Track Crew will pull the tarps off this morning, and we will go from there! At this moment, we are expecting rain during the night show. It could get interesting tonight… Check out the full, revised race day schedule below. Times are Eastern.

Revised Foxborough SX schedule: A later start time for track walk and no free practice sessions.
Revised Foxborough SX schedule: A later start time for track walk and no free practice sessions. SupercrossLIVE
  • Supercross

    Foxborough

     SMX Next - Supercross Qualifying Round
    Live Now
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 5 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 5 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 5 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 5 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Foxborough Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

You know the main storylines in the championships: Cooper Webb leads Chase Sexton by 11 points in the premier class as 2024 250SX East Champion Tom Vialle leads 250SX West RJ Hampshire by ten points in the 250SX East Division Championship as we enter round six. Webb and Sexton have been the class of the field lately, but again, with weather expected to impact tonight, you never know what could happen.

And for Vialle, there has been five different 250SX East winners in the first five rounds, but his name is missing from the list. His season-best is a second (twice) but he is the only rider to score inside the top five at every round so far this season (his main event finishes entering today are 5-4-2-2-3). Vialle wants to make it sixth different winners in the first sixth rounds and end the night at the top of the podium. Will he? Or will someone else step up?

Again, tarps are still on the track as of this morning, but they should be coming off here very soon. Stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates throughout the entire day. 

Racer X

X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

The track at Gillette Stadium has been covered since the SMX Track Crew completed the build mid-week. The tarps will come off here shortly!
The track at Gillette Stadium has been covered since the SMX Track Crew completed the build mid-week. The tarps will come off here shortly! Mitch Kendra

Update: April 5 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern

Okay, as of 9:15 a.m. Eastern we are now onto a second revised schedule. Track viewing will start at 1:30 p.m. Eastern and there will only one qualifying session for each group today. -Bikes on track at 3 p.m. Eastern. This means there will be an extra emphasis on qualifying today.

