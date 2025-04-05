Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight's program, you'll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info.

Morning Report

Goooooooood morning race fans! We are kicking off this historic Northeast swing of Monster Energy AMA Supercross with a weather-impacted schedule. Today’s Foxborough Supercross will now see track walk take place at 11:30 a.m. local time (Eastern) and there will again be no free practice (for the second consecutive weekend). Update: 9:15 a.m. Eastern: We are now onto a second revised schedule. Scroll down to view the new schedule.

We are set for a high of 47° Fahrenheit with rain throughout the afternoon and evening. Since it was built, the track has been covered. The SMX Track Crew will pull the tarps off this morning, and we will go from there! At this moment, we are expecting rain during the night show. It could get interesting tonight… Check out the full, revised race day schedule below. Times are Eastern.