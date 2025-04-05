Main image by Mitch Kendra
Morning Report
Goooooooood morning race fans! We are kicking off this historic Northeast swing of Monster Energy AMA Supercross with a weather-impacted schedule. Today’s Foxborough Supercross will now see track walk take place at 11:30 a.m. local time (Eastern) and there will again be no free practice (for the second consecutive weekend). Update: 9:15 a.m. Eastern: We are now onto a second revised schedule. Scroll down to view the new schedule.
We are set for a high of 47° Fahrenheit with rain throughout the afternoon and evening. Since it was built, the track has been covered. The SMX Track Crew will pull the tarps off this morning, and we will go from there! At this moment, we are expecting rain during the night show. It could get interesting tonight… Check out the full, revised race day schedule below. Times are Eastern.
You know the main storylines in the championships: Cooper Webb leads Chase Sexton by 11 points in the premier class as 2024 250SX East Champion Tom Vialle leads 250SX West RJ Hampshire by ten points in the 250SX East Division Championship as we enter round six. Webb and Sexton have been the class of the field lately, but again, with weather expected to impact tonight, you never know what could happen.
And for Vialle, there has been five different 250SX East winners in the first five rounds, but his name is missing from the list. His season-best is a second (twice) but he is the only rider to score inside the top five at every round so far this season (his main event finishes entering today are 5-4-2-2-3). Vialle wants to make it sixth different winners in the first sixth rounds and end the night at the top of the podium. Will he? Or will someone else step up?
Again, tarps are still on the track as of this morning, but they should be coming off here very soon. Stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates throughout the entire day.
Good morning race fans!— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) April 5, 2025
It's round 12 of @SupercrossLIVE today from Gillette Stadium! Here we go! 📸 #Supercross #SX2025 #SuperMotocross #SMX2025 pic.twitter.com/FZmRgiPiau
Tarps are still on the track here at Gillette Stadium.— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) April 5, 2025
A couple of small track changes being done by one Skid Steer. @SupercrossLIVE 📸 for @racerxonline #Supercross #SX2025 #SuperMotocross #SMX2025 pic.twitter.com/moZAX7DX0l
Update: April 5 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern
Okay, as of 9:15 a.m. Eastern we are now onto a second revised schedule. Track viewing will start at 1:30 p.m. Eastern and there will only one qualifying session for each group today. -Bikes on track at 3 p.m. Eastern. This means there will be an extra emphasis on qualifying today.
BREAKING NEWS: There has been a second revised schedule for today's Foxborough #Supercross round at Gillette Stadium.— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) April 5, 2025
Notes:
-Track viewing at 1:30 p.m. Eastern
-Only one qualifying session for each group today.
-Bikes on track at 3 p.m. Eastern#SX2025 #SuperMotocross #SMX2025 pic.twitter.com/QJxb83FZwS