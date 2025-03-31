Some quick hits from Seattle: Ken Roczen keeps going fast on his Progressive Ecstar Suzuki despite a separated shoulder, Dylan Ferrandis got some factory parts from Honda (including a transmission) and is feeling better on his Phoenix Honda, and Benny Bloss and Liqui Moly Beta continue with solid performances.

Here's what they had to say after the race.

Ken Roczen: 4th Place

“Seattle was great. For whatever reason when the main event comes around I hone in and become really focused. With the injury, I don’t want to aggravate it during practice, so I have a hard time being honed in, but when race time comes it’s different. With a track like this, you need to be extremely in tune. Honestly, it was just one lap where I lost a bit. I made a bunch of mistakes when several riders were right behind me, and they went by. I am still holding my head high, but it’s hard. My shoulder needs a lot of rest. My ligaments are almost torn in the AC joint, so if I fall, I will likely make it worse. So right now I am picking my battles; I wanted to make through this weekend. I am going to keep doing what I’m doing, and hopefully we can get back to 100% before the season is over.” -Suzuki Press Release