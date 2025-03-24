Results Archive
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Full Results
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Birmingham SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, and More

March 24, 2025, 12:30pm
Watch: Birmingham SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, and More

Video highlights from the tenth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Birmingham Supercross was the fifth 250SX East Division round and the third and final Triple Crown event of the series. This race was also round ten of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Nate Thrasher (Yamaha) scored the overall win over RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna), Tom Vialle (KTM), and Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki). Vialle leaves with the points lead for the second straight race.

Related: Max Anstie Crashes at Birmingham Supercross, Suffers Broken Fibula

Chase Sexton (KTM) returned to the center of the podium for the 450SX overall win over Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna), Aaron Plessinger (KTM), and Cooper Webb (Yamaha). Webb continues to lead the championship, although Sexton cut the points gap from 15 down to eighth.

Check out the post-race videos for the Birmingham Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, plus results from race and championship standings.

Birmingham Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Supercross 2025 - Round 10, Birmingham | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 3/22/25 | Motorsports on NBC

2025 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #10 Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 10 - Birmingham - March 22, 2025

Birmingham SX Results

Supercross

Birmingham - 250SX East

March 22, 2025
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 3 - 3 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 1 - 2 - 5 Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 2 - 5 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 9 - 1 - 1 Kawasaki KX250
5 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 8 - 7 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Birmingham - 450SX

March 22, 2025
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 1 - 1 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 3 - 2 - 3 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 2 - 3 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 7 - 4 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 4 - 6 - 4 Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 99
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 89
3Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 86
4Max Anstie
Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 78
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 78
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 211
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 203
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 184
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 162
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 160
Full Standings
Read Now
April 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now