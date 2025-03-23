“Triple Crowns are tough because even if you win the first two Races, just like what happened to RJ [Hampshire in the 250SX Class], something can go wrong in the first turn. Thank God my starts were good tonight; I got the holeshot. I rode pretty solid. I wasn’t doing the [triple jump] in the last Race, just being a little conservative. It was a good race, Coop rode good, and I’m stoked to get that monkey off my back and get another win and get this season going in the right direction finally… This is my favorite part of the season, these last seven or eight rounds. It seems like it's where I really shine… Coop is riding really good, he’s a fighter, so it should be a good fight to the end.” – Chase Sexton, after the overall win which moved him from 15 points down to within 8 points of the title chase.

Related: Sexton on Winning Birmingham SX: “It Was Just Nice to Finally Like Get the Monkey Off My Back”

“I just made a mistake in practice and caught Justin Hill’s front wheel [in mid-air]. I hit my hip pretty good. The good news is I’ve got a solid group with my team. They just said, ‘Just go out there and give it everything you’ve got.’ Huge shout out to Doctor G for getting me back in [shape] to go out there and do these three Races… It’s awesome and I’m so blessed to get back up on here [on the podium]. Yeah, baby, maybe I’ve earned a little bit of fishing money now!” – Malcolm Stewart, who rode through intense pain.

“I just feel like I’m on a roll, like I’ve found another gear, found a good groove. The boys at the practice track, they’re keeping me on my toes. The Baker’s Factory [Training Facility] is a riot right now; we’re going off. Aldon’s keeping us in shape… It was just a good night. Good starts, good riding, I led a lot of laps, and then just couldn’t seal the deal. But we’re up on the podium… all these fans out here in Alabama, they were insane. We’re going to keep it up and hopefully podium the season out.” – Aaron Plessinger

“You just can’t make that mistake like I did in the first Race. That pretty much dictates your night. I had luck at Dallas, and tonight [I didn’t]. You just can’t put yourself in that position. Obviously that last one was a great ride for me. I finally applied myself well. It’s a bit of a bummer to get fourth [overall], but I feel like I was riding good, that first one really cost me… they say all good things come to an end, so the podium streak’s gone… We’ll regroup and come back swinging, that’s for sure.” – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb, who went (7-4-1) due to a first-lap crash in Race 1.